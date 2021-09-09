Stacey Jean White Thomas



September 1, 2021



Stacey Jean White Thomas, oldest daughter of Jack and Sylvia White of Abingdon, died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in Richmond, Va. She was 60 years old.



Stacey grew up in Abingdon where she and her family were active members of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. During high school, Stacey served as a page in the Senate of Virginia and maintained a keen interest in governmental affairs throughout her life.



A graduate of Abingdon High School, Stacey later moved to Richmond and earned her degree at Virginia Commonwealth University. There, she met Michael Thomas whom she later married.



During their 37-year life together in Richmond, Mike and Stacey gave birth to and raised four children and saw the birth of five grandchildren. A career homemaker, Stacey was closely involved with her family and home schooled her children. She was also involved with her church and maintained a circle of close friends.



Stacey's death was unexpected. Last Tuesday, she suffered a stroke and lung clot at her home and died the following day in a Richmond hospital.



Stacey is survived by her parents, of Abingdon; her siblings, Stuart White of Charlotte, N.C. and Marybeth Edgecomb of Atlanta, Ga.; her husband, Mike of Richmond and their four children, Ashley, Alec, Katie and Ellie, as well as five grandchildren.



A memorial service was held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Richmond. At Stacey's request, her remains were cremated. Half of the ashes will be interred at Mike's family cemetery in Lawrenceville, Va. and the other half scattered on White Top Mountain near Stacey's family home in Abingdon.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 9, 2021.