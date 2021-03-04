Staci Renee Hockett Davidson
SALTVILLE, Va.
Staci Renee Hockett Davidson, age 42, passed on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Smyth County Community Hospital. Staci was a graduate of Holston High School and King College. She was currently employed as RN case manger for Blue Cross / Blue Shield of Tennessee.
Staci was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Everette Morefield, and paternal grandparents, Bill and Maxine Hockett.
She is survived by her husband, Shane Davidson; daughters, Lindsey Davidson and special friend, Bryan Lynch, and Fallon Davidson of Saltville, Va.; parents, Jeff and Glenda Hockett of Abingdon, Va.; grandmother, Louise Morefield of Meadowview, Va.; special aunt, Sandra Sells of Abingdon, Va.; aunt, Sammye Moon and husband, Larry, of Gladys, Va.; mother and father-in-law, Billy "Kiser" and Sandy Davidson of Saltville, Va.; brother-in-law, Eric Davidson and wife, Mandy, of Marion, Va.; niece and nephew, Kiptyn and Kynlee Davidson; grandmother-in-law, Frances Stewart; special aunt, Bell Johnson; special niece Emily Helton; her dog, Miley; and many very special friends too numerous to name.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Abingdon Church of Christ. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the church with Minister Bill Haywood and Joe Scroggin officiating. Entombment will follow in Mt. Rose cemetery with SGT Matthew Moon, Joshua Moon, Jeremiah Moon, Billy Davidson, Kiptyn Davidson, Eric Davidson, and Bryan Lynch serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Kynlee Davidson, Emily Helton, David Franklin, Jimmy Fuller, Charleton Stokes, Roger Stewart, Brandon Johnson, Bernard Johnson, Zachary Cook, and Larry Moon. COVID-19 guidelines are to be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
, in Staci's name. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrifuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
The family of Staci Renee Hockett Davidson is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.