Stacy Leon Groseclose
November 2, 1968 - April 19, 2022
DAMASCUS, Va.
Stacy Leon Groseclose, age 53, passed away on April 19, 2022. He was born on November 2, 1968, a son of the late Sara Ann Groseclose and Darrell Groseclose and lived most of his life in the Damascus area. Stacy was a beloved son, husband, brother, and uncle.
In addition to his parents, Stacy was preceded in death by a brother, "Little Darrell" Groseclose.
He is survived by his sister, Sherrie Stone and husband, Brian, of Castlewood, Va.; his sister, Sandy Johnson and partner, David Copeland, of Abingdon, Va.; his wife of 27 years, Angie Groseclose of Abingdon, Va.; his beautiful niece, Nikki Johnson of Abingdon, Va.; his nephew, Houston Burns and partner, Lillian Van Dyke, of Damascus, Va.; a very special grandnephew, Darrell (Sonny) Burns of Damascus, Va.; as well as many special aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom were loved by Stacy.
Stacy attended Abingdon High School and worked as a Production Technician in the Abingdon area, most recently at AFG Glass Corporation. He will be sorely missed by all the family and friends who knew and loved him.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Frost Funeral Home. A funeral procession will gather at the funeral home, leaving at 12:30 p.m. going to Forest Hills Memory Gardens for a 1 p.m. graveside service with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating.
.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 21, 2022.