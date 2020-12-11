Stafford Compton
On Saturday, December 5, 2020, Stafford L. Compton, 93, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, passed away while surrounded by family in the home of his daughter, Kathy, of Naples, Florida. He was the son of the late Charley A. and Sadie Boyd Compton of Richlands, Virginia. Born November 17, 1927, Stafford made his home in the Richlands area most of his life. He was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.
Stafford, also known as "Stag," was a 1947 graduate of Richlands High School, a graduate of Carson Newman College, Vanderbilt University's Peabody College as well as The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was an ordained Southern Baptist Minister. His career as an educator began at Mars Hill College in North Carolina. He served as a faculty member at Bluefield College before joining the faculty of Southwest Virginia Community College where he worked until his retirement. In addition to his work in the field of education, he served over twenty congregations in the area as interim pastor. His contributions and work in local churches endeared him to many. He found great joy in serving the Lord as he served others.
Stafford is survived by his daughter, Kathy Compton Newsome and husband, Gary of Naples, Florida and daughter-in-law, Aleta Compton, of Gray, Tennessee. Also surviving are his nine grandchildren, Sydney Newsome Richardson, Brandon Edwards, Kelli Newsome Mehalic, Sarah Newsome Gross, Greta Compton Street, Stafford Newsome, Garrett Newsome, Samantha Newsome and Reed Newsome. Twelve great grandchildren also survive as well as several nieces and nephews.
Stafford was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Lawson Compton and his son, Stafford Gregory Compton. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Stuart Compton, James Compton and Robert Compton; as well as his sister, Helen Compton Higgins. He was the last surviving member of his family of his generation.
The family will receive friends between 12 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Singleton's Funeral Service Chapel at Cedar Bluff, Virginia. A funeral service will then be conducted at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Larry Burton, assisted by Dr. Marc Brooks, officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenhills Memory Gardens at Claypool Hill, Virginia. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Richlands, Virginia or The Stafford L. Scholarship for Ministry and Missions at Bluefield College.
The family recognizes the risks of the COVID pandemic and requests that safety measures be taken. Masks are to be worn during visitation and services and only 25 people are allowed at one time in the funeral home. The service can be viewed virtually by the following link:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87303980514?pwd=ZnZlRWpuMGZKdUhmRkV4WWRob2gvUT09
The family of Stafford L. Compton is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 11, 2020.