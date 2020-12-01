Stella Ruth Pruitt
November 18, 1944 - November 30, 2020
MARION, Va.
Stella Ruth Pruitt, age 76, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Va.
She was born in Lee County, Va. to the late Rome and Vergie Webb and was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Armstrong and her brothers, Rob, Jack and Larry Webb. She worked at District III for several years.
Survivors include her husband, Bradley Wayne Pruitt; stepson, Michael Pruitt of Ohio; sisters, Theda Seals and Beulah Turner; four grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Pruitt family.
