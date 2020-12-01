Menu
Stella Ruth Pruitt
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1944
DIED
November 30, 2020
Stella Ruth Pruitt

November 18, 1944 - November 30, 2020

MARION, Va.

Stella Ruth Pruitt, age 76, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Va.

She was born in Lee County, Va. to the late Rome and Vergie Webb and was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Armstrong and her brothers, Rob, Jack and Larry Webb. She worked at District III for several years.

Survivors include her husband, Bradley Wayne Pruitt; stepson, Michael Pruitt of Ohio; sisters, Theda Seals and Beulah Turner; four grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Pruitt family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Dec
3
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
With Deepest Sympathy and caring
Jewell Burke
Family
November 30, 2020
Brad and Family, I’m so very sorry for your loss and I pray for God to comfort you everyone.
Jewell Burke
Family
November 30, 2020
Fly high Aunt Sissy you will be missed love you ❤
Fonda webb
Family
November 30, 2020
She was my wonderful beautiful sister I will always you as sis. Don’t no how I can go on with her.
Bulia Turner
November 30, 2020