Stella Ruth (Brookshire) ShounFebruary 22, 1929 - March 14, 2021Stella Ruth Shoun, 92, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother completed a life well loved and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 14, 2021 with her family by her side.Mrs. Shoun was born in Mountain City, Tennessee in 1929 to the late Eugene and Mae Brookshire. She married James "Jim" McClellan Shoun and they raised three children.Stella owned several business (Gateway Beauty Salon and Merle Norman Fashions and Cosmetics) in her early years. She had many clients who became friends over the years. After the passing of her first husband, she closed her stores and focused her time on enjoying family. She spoiled her grandchildren and then her great grandchildren. She loved her two sons and her daughter. She especially loved their visits and sitting on the porch or playing cards on a Saturday night. She was famous for her home cooking and "nanner pudding." She was the center of our world and she will be greatly missed. She loved to embrace every moment with us. She gave so much and asked for so little in return. Thank you for always being there and loving us so much.She is preceded in death by her husband, James Shoun; sisters, Carolyn E. Maiden, Pansy Brookshire; brother, Joe Fred Brookshire, Dayton Brookshire, and Kenneth Brookshire; step-grandson, Eric Wade Dowell.She will be missed beyond measure by her children, Tommy Shoun and his wife, Sheila of Blountville, Tennessee, Michael Shoun and his wife, Manila of Bristol, Tennessee, and Sandra Shoun Leonard and her husband, Dennis of Bristol, Tennessee; grandchildren, Weston Leonard and his wife, Nannette, Denise Bourne and her husband, Justin, and Jenna Williams and her husband, Phillip, Melanie Brummit and her husband, Jon; great-grandchildren, Jacob Bourne and Alex Bourne.Due to Covid-19 the graveside service will be private.Special thanks to caregivers Charlotte & Alicia.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Shoun family.