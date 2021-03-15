Menu
Stella Ruth Shoun
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trinity Memorial Centers
1221 Stewball Cir
Kingsport, TN
Stella Ruth (Brookshire) Shoun

February 22, 1929 - March 14, 2021

Stella Ruth Shoun, 92, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother completed a life well loved and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 14, 2021 with her family by her side.

Mrs. Shoun was born in Mountain City, Tennessee in 1929 to the late Eugene and Mae Brookshire. She married James "Jim" McClellan Shoun and they raised three children.

Stella owned several business (Gateway Beauty Salon and Merle Norman Fashions and Cosmetics) in her early years. She had many clients who became friends over the years. After the passing of her first husband, she closed her stores and focused her time on enjoying family. She spoiled her grandchildren and then her great grandchildren. She loved her two sons and her daughter. She especially loved their visits and sitting on the porch or playing cards on a Saturday night. She was famous for her home cooking and "nanner pudding." She was the center of our world and she will be greatly missed. She loved to embrace every moment with us. She gave so much and asked for so little in return. Thank you for always being there and loving us so much.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Shoun; sisters, Carolyn E. Maiden, Pansy Brookshire; brother, Joe Fred Brookshire, Dayton Brookshire, and Kenneth Brookshire; step-grandson, Eric Wade Dowell.

She will be missed beyond measure by her children, Tommy Shoun and his wife, Sheila of Blountville, Tennessee, Michael Shoun and his wife, Manila of Bristol, Tennessee, and Sandra Shoun Leonard and her husband, Dennis of Bristol, Tennessee; grandchildren, Weston Leonard and his wife, Nannette, Denise Bourne and her husband, Justin, and Jenna Williams and her husband, Phillip, Melanie Brummit and her husband, Jon; great-grandchildren, Jacob Bourne and Alex Bourne.

Due to Covid-19 the graveside service will be private.

Special thanks to caregivers Charlotte & Alicia.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Shoun family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tommy, Mike, and Sandy: Our Cousin, Stella, was a special person and beautiful lady, always friendly and kind. She was a dear cousin to us. She always welcomed us when we would return to Bristol and stop in to see her over the years. Our sincere sympathy to the family for you loss and ours too. With Love, Troy and Vondra Brookshire, Ormond Beach, FL.
Troy Brookshire
March 19, 2021
I am saddened by the loss of Stella. She was a one of a kind lady. Every time I was ever in her presence, she was soft spoken, sweet, and kind. She is now in a land that is "fairer than day". She was loved and she will be missed.
MARY S LEONARD
March 17, 2021
I have lots of good memories of growing up with Stella and my mom, and Sandy! Stella felt more like an aunt than family friend. There was always lots of laughter when she was around and I shared her "sparkly" sense of style. Sandy, thank you for being so good to me when I was a kid. I´m so sorry to hear of her passing. Sending love and prayers your way
Nicki Allison
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about your mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Betty & Bill Winters
March 16, 2021
Sandy may God put his loving arms around you and your family during this time of grief. You are in my prayers.
Donna Cooper
March 16, 2021
Sandy, Tommy, Mike and your families: I am so sorry for your loss. My mom and I were just talking about old Fairmount families and memories! I have nothing but happy memories of your sweet mother. May those precious memories bring you comfort.
Jan Thomas Burris
March 16, 2021
Stella was one of the first persons I met when I moved to Bristol in 1974. I admired the beautiful, classy, sweet and kind lady she was. Over the years she remained that precious and beautiful woman. I am so sorry for the family's loss. Your grief must be overwhelming but your precious memories of such a wonderful person will always remain
Joy Brooks Gifford
March 15, 2021
Sandy, Denise, and Jenna, I´m sorry to hear about your loss. While I didn´t know her personally, judging by the three of you, she must have been a wonderful woman. My prayers are with you during this time. It´s great that Jesus Christ himself promised us a place so wonderful that we can´t even imagine it. We will all see each other in just a twinkling of an eye.
Gary Whiteaker
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Debi Shoun Hopkins
March 15, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. You have her sweet smile Sandy. Prayers for you and your family as you grieve your loved one.
Angela Harr
March 15, 2021
Prayers for you and your family. Sorry for your loss.
Tonya Smith
March 15, 2021
