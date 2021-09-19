Menu
Stella Mae Poole Stewart
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Stella Mae Poole Stewart

October 27, 1928 - September 17, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Stella Mae Poole Stewart, age 92, died on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Valley Rehab and Nursing Center.

She was the seventh of ten children born to Bordy N. Poole Sr., and Anniemae Ella Wheeler Poole. Stella was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Billy A. Stewart; father and mother-in-law, the Rev. A.O. Stewart and Margaret Nelson Stewart; her six brothers John, Bordy Jr., Ernest Sr., James, Ward, and Joe Poole; and her three sisters, Margaret Poole Mason, Susie Poole Peake, and Josephine Poole Eller Richardson.

Stella was a longtime faithful member of Chilhowie Christian Church and the St. Clair Chilhowie Senior Citizen Club. She was employed by Buster Brown in Chilhowie from 1973-1994. She was an accomplished seamstress and always prepared delicious meals. Our mother made her way in this world before us, in faith, love, courage, and strength. She was a devoted mother who willingly sacrificed for her family and friends throughout her life.

Those left to cherish her love and memories are her devoted daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah (Jerry) Blankenbeckler, Zandra (Greg "Bo") Teaster, Connie (David) Sheets, and Karen Stewart; her precious granddaughters, Kristen (Jared) Haynes, Jessica McKinnon and Shawn Stark, Lori (David) McGhee, and Ashley (Jordan) Banks; her cherished great grandchildren, Matthew McKinnon, Ryan & Lucas Haynes, Arthur & Valerie Banks, and Evan McGhee; sister-in-law, Betty Poole; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

Our heartfelt Thank You to family and friends for your prayers, cards, visits, and phone calls. She was always grateful for your love and concern, as were we, her daughters. A special Thanks to Ann Williams and Janice Sheets who cared for Mother at her home and to Valley Rehab and Larry Hamm.

Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Chilhowie Christian Church with Pastor Frank Branson officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the church. Private graveside services for the family will be held at Middle Fork Cemetery. Due to COVID concerns, the family requests that face coverings please be worn. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Stewart Family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Chilhowie Christian Church
VA
Sep
20
Funeral service
5:30p.m.
Chilhowie Christian Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Tom and Sue Ashlin
Friend
September 20, 2021
So sad to hear of Stella's passing. A very sweet lady. Wonderful friend when I worked with her at Buster Brown in Chilhowie.
Rosemary Winebarger
September 20, 2021
We are saddened to hear of Stella’s passing but we know she is rejoicing with our Savior . Many fond memories of Stella . How she always welcomed us in her home with a smile and love . We especially enjoyed the time we came and sang Christmas carols to her . Our prayers are with the family . God bless .
Bill and Cheryl Wagner
Friend
September 20, 2021
Kristy and family so sorry to hear about Stella we work together many years at buster brown she was a wonderful person keeping you and family in my thoughts and prayers
Liss Sheets
Friend
September 19, 2021
Deborah, Zandra, Connie, and Karen ,

Our thoughts are with you all during this time. Your mother was such a positive light during my childhood. I will always remember staying with her and Uncle Bill when visiting Chilhowie with my parents. She would make us a meal no matter the time of day we arrived. She was the sweetest always! I am so happy my girls were able to meet her a few years ago.
Love to you all.
Cindy, Tom, Rachel, and Katlyn Sedlak
Cynthia Poole Sedlak
Family
September 19, 2021
Deborah, your mother was a very sweet, attractive lady. I know how close each of you girls were to her. She was a very blessed lady.
Rachel Johnson
September 19, 2021
Stella was a dear friend to me and Ernie, I met her thru the Christian Church, we were the oldest members of our generation, now that leaves me. To the family I am so sorry for the loss of your Mother, a void that cannot be replaced. Prayers for comfort and peace.
Mary Barr
September 19, 2021
So sorry, Debra
Minnie jones
September 19, 2021
Deborah, Zandra, Connie, Karen and family, I am so sorry for your loss. She was a kind and lovely person.Please know you are in my prayers.
Deborah Cregger Carter
Neighbor
September 19, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear about Aunt Stella. She is no longer suffering and will now be with Bill and the rest of the family members that are no longer with us. God Bless you and Rest In Peace.
Kris & Steve Bapisteller
Family
September 19, 2021
My love goes out to all of you. I will miss Aunt Stella so much. She brought a beautiful light to the world.
Loretta and Frank Busam
Family
September 19, 2021
I'm sorry to learn of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with family and friends
Frances Bales
Acquaintance
September 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pamela Starck
September 18, 2021
So sorry to hear about Stella's passing, she was a wonderful and kind lady. May God be with the family during this difficult time.
Baker and Lynn martin
Friend
September 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. All my best to your family. Take care & God Bless!!
Joel Pugh
Coworker
September 18, 2021
so very sorry, praying for the family
bonnie kell
September 18, 2021
May God wipe away your tears & replace them with happy memories. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jim and Sharon Winebarger
Friend
September 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ed, Lori and Brianna Hagy
Family
September 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Martha Russell
September 18, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss . Prayers for you all. Jane TAYLOR & Judy
Judy Olinger
Friend
September 18, 2021
Kristen sorry to hear about your grandmother. May you find comfort in knowing she is with the Lord. Many prayers and much love.
Tabbetha Haynes
Friend
September 18, 2021
I am so sorry. Stella was a sweetheart and will be deeply missed. Prayers for all.
Tammy Doane
Tammy Doane
Friend
September 18, 2021
A lot of wonderful memories with her and her beautiful family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love you all and I’m so sorry for your heartache.
JoAnn Johnson
Friend
September 18, 2021
Deborah and Family, I am so sorry, I was just asking about her Friday, Love and Prayers for all
Anna Lee French
Friend
September 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss prayers for the family
Richard & Edith Mckinnon
Friend
September 18, 2021
Aunt Stella,
Thank you for all the love, care and kindness that you showed Sasha and I and the kids. You will forever be in our hearts.

Debra, Connie, Karen and Zandra, you and everyone are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
We love you all.

Joe, Sasha, Joseph and Corinne
Joseph Poole
Family
September 18, 2021
