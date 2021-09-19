Stella Mae Poole Stewart
October 27, 1928 - September 17, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Stella Mae Poole Stewart, age 92, died on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Valley Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was the seventh of ten children born to Bordy N. Poole Sr., and Anniemae Ella Wheeler Poole. Stella was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Billy A. Stewart; father and mother-in-law, the Rev. A.O. Stewart and Margaret Nelson Stewart; her six brothers John, Bordy Jr., Ernest Sr., James, Ward, and Joe Poole; and her three sisters, Margaret Poole Mason, Susie Poole Peake, and Josephine Poole Eller Richardson.
Stella was a longtime faithful member of Chilhowie Christian Church and the St. Clair Chilhowie Senior Citizen Club. She was employed by Buster Brown in Chilhowie from 1973-1994. She was an accomplished seamstress and always prepared delicious meals. Our mother made her way in this world before us, in faith, love, courage, and strength. She was a devoted mother who willingly sacrificed for her family and friends throughout her life.
Those left to cherish her love and memories are her devoted daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah (Jerry) Blankenbeckler, Zandra (Greg "Bo") Teaster, Connie (David) Sheets, and Karen Stewart; her precious granddaughters, Kristen (Jared) Haynes, Jessica McKinnon and Shawn Stark, Lori (David) McGhee, and Ashley (Jordan) Banks; her cherished great grandchildren, Matthew McKinnon, Ryan & Lucas Haynes, Arthur & Valerie Banks, and Evan McGhee; sister-in-law, Betty Poole; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
Our heartfelt Thank You to family and friends for your prayers, cards, visits, and phone calls. She was always grateful for your love and concern, as were we, her daughters. A special Thanks to Ann Williams and Janice Sheets who cared for Mother at her home and to Valley Rehab and Larry Hamm.
Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Chilhowie Christian Church with Pastor Frank Branson officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the church. Private graveside services for the family will be held at Middle Fork Cemetery. Due to COVID concerns, the family requests that face coverings please be worn. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Stewart Family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.