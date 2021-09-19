Deborah, Zandra, Connie, and Karen ,



Our thoughts are with you all during this time. Your mother was such a positive light during my childhood. I will always remember staying with her and Uncle Bill when visiting Chilhowie with my parents. She would make us a meal no matter the time of day we arrived. She was the sweetest always! I am so happy my girls were able to meet her a few years ago.

Love to you all.

Cindy, Tom, Rachel, and Katlyn Sedlak

Cynthia Poole Sedlak Family September 19, 2021