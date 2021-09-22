Stella Marie Vencill
August 29, 1922 - September 20, 2021
Stella Marie Vencill, age 99, of Belfast, Va. passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 20, 2021. Born in Belfast, Va., on August 29, 1922, she was the daughter of the late George Lawry Cox and Gussie Jones Cox.
She was a Special Lady who exemplified the Greatest Generation in her love for God, family, and country. She made friends with everyone she met and always had a smile and friendly voice. Her husband, Paul Vencill Sr. was killed in France in 1944 during World War II, and she dedicated her life to raising her two children, Paul and Barbara.
Stella was giving of her time and talents to her community. She spent many years working with the 4-H youth and the Russell County fair. Her volunteer time also included over 30 years as a Pink Lady at the Russell County Medical Center. She loved to cook and share her recipes with everyone along with gardening and crocheting. She was always taking pictures and proud of her family and church. Stella was a member of the Gold Star Wives and attended the Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church.
Her favorite scripture comes from John 14:3: "And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, S/Sgt. Paul R. Vencill Sr; her son, Paul R. Vencill Jr.; brothers, Clyde, Jimmy and George Cox; sisters, Margie, Clara, Katherine, Pauline, Louise and Eva.
Those that remain to carry on her loving spirit are her daughter, Barbara Annette Gillespie and son-in-law, Joe of Lebanon, Va.; daughter-in-law, Nancy Vencill of Belfast; sisters, Mary Vencill of Belfast, Ruby Slate and husband, Dean of Cedar Bluff, Va., Sylvia Fields of Troy, Va., and Nancy Mounts of Claypool Hill, Va.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Fields of Lebanon; grandchildren, Tammy Smith (Craig), Robert Vencill III (Laura), Teresa Annette Lockhart (Brent) and Joseph Gillespie III (Sandy); 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Stella M. Vencill will be held at Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Tallent officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon. Those wishing to follow in the funeral procession are asked to meet at the church by 10:45 a.m.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church, 24 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., 24266.
Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
