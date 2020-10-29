Stephen Clark Smith
Stephen Clark Smith, 59, of Dublin, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Stephen was a graduate of Patrick County High School and Virginia Tech. He spent his years serving in the United States Air Force obtaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before he retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Smith, Arleen Meeks, and stepfather, Riley Meeks.
Survived by brother, Gary Smith (Theresa); nephew, Stephen Cort Smith; niece, Holly Davis (Justin); great nieces, Ashlyn, and Taylor Davis; one aunt, Opal Webster.
A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home. If you choose to come to the services, please wear a face mask inside of the facilities due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 29, 2020.