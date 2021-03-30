Stephen Duane Giedt
November 28, 1948 - March 27, 2021
With his soft-spoken gentleness, silly humor, and remarkable generosity, Stephen Duane Giedt enriched beyond measure the lives of his family and friends.
He began his 72 years in Auburn, California, where he developed a lifelong taste for benign rule-breaking and outdoor adventure. He remarked at his good fortune to have spent childhood summers living in Lassen National Park, where his schoolteacher father Eugene worked as a seasonal park ranger. Every storm from then on prompted Steve to reminisce about the thrilling cacophony of rain falling on the tin roof of the Lassen cabin. His nurse mother Mary instilled in him a quiet persistence from the start, urging him to "just put one foot in front of the other," which was sometimes difficult for him, being born with cerebral palsy.
When he heard that Janis Lewis, a girl from his high school (Enterprise High in Redding, California), had a crush on him, he walked up to her at the theater and said, "I heard you wanted to meet me." Thus began 52 years of love and friendship spent camping, whitewater rafting (he was a great oarsman), hiking, biking, gardening, horseback riding, and road-tripping. Their marriage included a brief divorce, remarriage to each other, the raising of daughters Katrina and Clair, and lovely times spent with grandchildren Caleb, Sarah, Lorelei, and Meredith.
Stephen enjoyed a varied professional life, working as a carpenter in a quicksilver mine, a lighting technician at the Ashland, Oregon Shakespeare Festival and for touring rock bands, proprietor of a hippie coffee shop, radio engineer, owner of his own advertising agency, real estate agent, and public school teacher. He worked for the Stockton Unified School District in Stockton, California for 15 years, mostly at Montezuma Elementary. He relished nontraditional teaching opportunities like science camp and MESA. He mentored several students long after their classroom years, even into adulthood.
Stephen retired to Bristol, Virginia, where he enjoyed trips to the Slater Center and Sunday mornings at North Star Baptist Church. He delighted in the area's live music, singing cardinals, and fantastic thunderstorms.
On the last day of his life, Stephen enjoyed a sunny day, "just looking at the beauty of the sky." After telling Janis, "I'm ready to go to my home in heaven," he passed away peacefully at Bristol Regional Medical Center with his family by his side.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Eastern Heights Cemetery with Pastor Bill Houck officiating.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 30, 2021.