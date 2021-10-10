Steve F. Allison
October 14, 1943 - October 8, 2021
Steve F. Allison, age 77, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 8, 2021 at his home. He was born October 14, 1943 in Sullivan County, Tenn., a son of the late Paul William and Elizabeth Grace Allison. Steve was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a former service technician for National Cash Register. He attended Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Quales Allison; and siblings, Wayne Allison, Mack Allison and Joyce Long.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Evans Allison; children, Jennifer Eichenlaub and husband, Doug, Leslie Mullican and husband, Terry, and Andy Allison and wife, Lindsay; bonus children, Michael Keene and wife, Beth, Scott Evans and wife, Shira; grandchildren, Avery Gibson, Drew Gibson, Chase Mullican, Allison Mullican, Jack Keene, Madeline Keene, Audrey Price and Justin Price; brothers, Eddie Allison and wife, Mildred "Tootsie", Kenny Allison and wife, Charlotte, Jerry Allison and wife, Theresa, Monty Allison and wife, Joanette, and Maurice "Lou" Allison; sisters, Janie Pridemore and husband, Ralph, Alice Richards and husband, Ernie, Dottie Luxmore and husband, Larry, Susie Wiseman and husband, Gordan, Gail McConnell and husband, Roger, and Cathy Doss and husband, Preston; brother-in-law, Paul Long and wife, Judy; sister-in-law, Roma Cross and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rick Light officiating. Burial will be private at the Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Terry Mullican, Doug Eichenlaub, Avery Gibson, Drew Gibson, Chase Mullican, Scott Evans, Mike Keene, Jack Keene. Honorary Pallbearers will be his brothers, Eddie, Jerry, Kenny, Monty, Lou; brother-in-law, Paul; and his golfing buddies. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Steve's honor to Isaiah 117 House, Sullivan County, PO Box 842, Elizabethton TN, 37644 or Proverbs 327 Mission Center, Hunt Memorial, 826 Harmeling St., Bristol, VA 24202, or The Salvation Army, 136 Martin Luther King Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620.
Those wishing to watch the service live go to the website, oneroomstreaming.com
, Event ID WeaverFH Password AYCAKV
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.