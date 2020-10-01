Menu
Steven Todd Boyd
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
Steven Todd Boyd

Steven Todd Boyd, 52, of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Mr. Boyd was born in Radford, Va., on December 9, 1967.

Mr. Boyd proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was active during Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He was a member of Beaver Creek Baptist Church.

Steven was preceded in death by his father, Earnie Norman Boyd and a brother, David Lee Boyd. He is survived by his mother, Sherry Dulaney of Floyd, and nephew, Michael McGinnis.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 12 p.m., following church service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
