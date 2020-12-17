Steven Posey Weeks



Steven Posey Weeks, age 66, formerly of Floyd, passed away at his home in Greenwood, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.



After graduating from Floyd County High School in 1972, Steve began his career in the construction business and worked until his retirement earlier this year.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Dianna, of Greenwood; and parents, Posey and Frances Weeks, of Alum Ridge.



Survivors include his two sons, Steven (Allison) Weeks of Riner, and Andrew Weeks of Troutville; two grandchildren, Mason and Silas; and a sister, Marilyn (Randy) Gallimore of Floyd.



Services will be private.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.