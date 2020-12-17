Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Posey Weeks
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Steven Posey Weeks

Steven Posey Weeks, age 66, formerly of Floyd, passed away at his home in Greenwood, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

After graduating from Floyd County High School in 1972, Steve began his career in the construction business and worked until his retirement earlier this year.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dianna, of Greenwood; and parents, Posey and Frances Weeks, of Alum Ridge.

Survivors include his two sons, Steven (Allison) Weeks of Riner, and Andrew Weeks of Troutville; two grandchildren, Mason and Silas; and a sister, Marilyn (Randy) Gallimore of Floyd.

Services will be private.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Many many years have gone by. He was a good father, helped coach little league, and many other outings with his sons. God Speed Steve you are home now
Avis & Rich Thirsk
December 22, 2020
I was proud to have such a reliable and responsible field testing technician on my team as Steve Weeks. His field observations, stories about his cats, and well written reports were appreciated. John Pappas, Senior Engineer, Froehling & Robertson.
John Pappas, PE
December 20, 2020
Marilyn, Just heard this from Beatrice. Thinking of you. Liz Belcher
Liz Belcher
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results