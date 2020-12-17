To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Many many years have gone by. He was a good father, helped coach little league, and many other outings with his sons. God Speed Steve you are home now
Avis & Rich Thirsk
December 22, 2020
I was proud to have such a reliable and responsible field testing technician on my team as Steve Weeks. His field observations, stories about his cats, and well written reports were appreciated.
John Pappas, Senior Engineer, Froehling & Robertson.
John Pappas, PE
December 20, 2020
Marilyn,
Just heard this from Beatrice. Thinking of you.
Liz Belcher