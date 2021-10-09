Sue Barton Garrett Booher
May 31, 1933 - October 8, 2021
Sue Barton Garrett Booher, age 88, of Blountville, Tenn. passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Ballad Hospice House. She was known by her friends and family by "Tootsie".
She was born in Cleveland, Va. on May 31, 1933 to the late Albert and Ethel Fletcher Barton. She was a resident of the Bristol area since 1951 and retired from Sperry Univac after 20 years of service. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her life revolved around her family. She was a faithful Christian who wanted everyone to know Jesus. She was a member of Blountville Christian Church.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ella Wilson and IvaNell Stevens and brothers, A.T Barton and R.C. Barton.
Survivors include her children, Gary Garrett and wife, Nelen of Mena, Ark.; Cheryl Venable and husband, Gene of Blythewood, S.C. and Gina D. Robinson and husband, Scott of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren, Michael Venable, Heather Williams, Jared Robinson, Ian Garrett and Lilly Garrett; great-granddaughter, Zoe Coble; sisters, Ruth Cook; Peggy Rasnake; brothers, L.D. Barton and wife, Verna; G.B. Barton; her very best friend, David (Smiley) Smalling of Bluff City, Tenn. and several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Smiley for his loyalty and compassion in helping our mother with various acts of kindness.
The funeral service will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Akard Funeral Home Chapel with David Jones officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Booher family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 9, 2021.