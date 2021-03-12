Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sue Lee Duty
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Sue Lee Duty

February 15, 1939 - March 10, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Sue Lee Duty, a lifetime resident of Brumley Gap, Virginia, went home to be with Jesus on March 10, 2021.

Sue retired as a teller-supervisor for the Bank of America. She later worked at Tri-State Livestock Market, a job she absolutely loved. Sue raised two daughters and a son while continuing to work, a rarity in the 1960s in our Southern Appalachian culture. She was a strong supporter of education and independence.

Sue was a member of Brumley Gap Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruddy Duty; son, Jeffery Duty; parents, Jim and Fannie Scyphers Lee; sisters, Catherine Dickenson and Helen Taylor; and brother, Jack Lee.

She along with her husband, Ruddy, helped raise their oldest grandson after his father was tragically killed in a car accident in 1987. As someone has said recently, "They always tried to do the right thing. They sometimes failed, as humans do, but most importantly they taught their family about God's loving kindness and grace."

Sue became Ruddy's primary caregiver when his Alzheimer's advanced. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease a few months before Ruddy's death. Sue found joy in small outings and attending Brumley Gap Methodist Church. Fridays became the hair-do day. Each outing was filled with smiles, laughter, and eating at their favorite restaurants. Sue discovered Taco Bell chalupas, Chick- Fil- A nuggets, and drive through pick-up during COVID quarantine.

She is survived by daughters, Sarah Jo Webb and husband, Bradley, and Kimberly Gibson and husband, Matthew; grandson, Jeffery Brandon Duty and wife, Rachel; granddaughter, Whitney Webb Cleland and husband, Andrew; granddaughter, Carrie Webb Hay and husband, Derek; granddaughter, Lauren Gibson-Rotton and husband, Caleb; and grandson, Russell Gibson. Nina Sue is survived by five great-grandchildren, Brook, Maggie Sue, William, Leo, and Silas. These children became the reason she smiled in her last days.

She is also survived by sister, Patsy Parris and husband, Randy; brother, Donald Lee and wife, Ann; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Duty, Betty Akers, and Joanne Fields. Also, many special nieces and nephews and treasured friends.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Sue's siblings Patsy, Don and Ann Lee, and nieces Joan Worley and Debbie Moretz for their devotion to Sue. Without the help of many family members, Ruddy and Sue could not have stayed peacefully in their home until passing. Many thanks also to Mary Ray, Kristi White, Pam Crane, Phala Faulks and Tracy and Brandon Fleenor.

In accordance with Covid- restrictions, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Brumley Gap Methodist Church with Pastor Steve McCready officiating. Due to Covid-restrictions, friends may participate by listening on the church parking lot to the service which will be broadcasted through the car radio. Also, the service will be live-streamed through the church Facebook page.

A graveside service will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Brandon Duty, Russell Gibson, Chris Lee, Allen Parris, Kevin Parris, Adam Heath, Curt Stein and Jimmy Dickenson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Brumley Gap Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Duty.

FROST FUNERAL HOME

250 E. MAIN STREET, ABINGDON, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Brumley Gap Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am sorry to hear of Mrs.Dutys passing. She was my Sunday School teacher when I was a small child. I loved her very much.
Priscilla Thomas
March 13, 2021
Pat, I´m so sorry for your loss. Sue was a sweet loving Lady. I´m glad I got to see you 2 ladies at the grocery store. I rember her working at the bank.
Barbara Leonard
March 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Sue's passing. I always enjoyed talking to her when she worked at the bank in Glade Spring .I know that she will be missed by many. All of you will be in my thoughts and prayers for peace and comfort during this sad time.
Temple Mellinger
March 12, 2021
Heaven gained a special angel. Sue was a wonderful person.
Jane Rutledge
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results