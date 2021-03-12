Sue Lee Duty
February 15, 1939 - March 10, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Sue Lee Duty, a lifetime resident of Brumley Gap, Virginia, went home to be with Jesus on March 10, 2021.
Sue retired as a teller-supervisor for the Bank of America. She later worked at Tri-State Livestock Market, a job she absolutely loved. Sue raised two daughters and a son while continuing to work, a rarity in the 1960s in our Southern Appalachian culture. She was a strong supporter of education and independence.
Sue was a member of Brumley Gap Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruddy Duty; son, Jeffery Duty; parents, Jim and Fannie Scyphers Lee; sisters, Catherine Dickenson and Helen Taylor; and brother, Jack Lee.
She along with her husband, Ruddy, helped raise their oldest grandson after his father was tragically killed in a car accident in 1987. As someone has said recently, "They always tried to do the right thing. They sometimes failed, as humans do, but most importantly they taught their family about God's loving kindness and grace."
Sue became Ruddy's primary caregiver when his Alzheimer's advanced. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease a few months before Ruddy's death. Sue found joy in small outings and attending Brumley Gap Methodist Church. Fridays became the hair-do day. Each outing was filled with smiles, laughter, and eating at their favorite restaurants. Sue discovered Taco Bell chalupas, Chick- Fil- A nuggets, and drive through pick-up during COVID quarantine.
She is survived by daughters, Sarah Jo Webb and husband, Bradley, and Kimberly Gibson and husband, Matthew; grandson, Jeffery Brandon Duty and wife, Rachel; granddaughter, Whitney Webb Cleland and husband, Andrew; granddaughter, Carrie Webb Hay and husband, Derek; granddaughter, Lauren Gibson-Rotton and husband, Caleb; and grandson, Russell Gibson. Nina Sue is survived by five great-grandchildren, Brook, Maggie Sue, William, Leo, and Silas. These children became the reason she smiled in her last days.
She is also survived by sister, Patsy Parris and husband, Randy; brother, Donald Lee and wife, Ann; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Duty, Betty Akers, and Joanne Fields. Also, many special nieces and nephews and treasured friends.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Sue's siblings Patsy, Don and Ann Lee, and nieces Joan Worley and Debbie Moretz for their devotion to Sue. Without the help of many family members, Ruddy and Sue could not have stayed peacefully in their home until passing. Many thanks also to Mary Ray, Kristi White, Pam Crane, Phala Faulks and Tracy and Brandon Fleenor.
In accordance with Covid- restrictions, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Brumley Gap Methodist Church with Pastor Steve McCready officiating. Due to Covid-restrictions, friends may participate by listening on the church parking lot to the service which will be broadcasted through the car radio. Also, the service will be live-streamed through the church Facebook page.
A graveside service will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Brandon Duty, Russell Gibson, Chris Lee, Allen Parris, Kevin Parris, Adam Heath, Curt Stein and Jimmy Dickenson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Brumley Gap Methodist Church.
.
