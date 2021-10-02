Menu
Sue Grizzle Duty
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
291 Highway 71, Fincastle Road
Lebanon, VA
Sue Grizzle Duty

May 6, 1938 - September 30, 2021

LEBANON, Va.

Sue Grizzle Duty passed away on September 30, 2021. Sue was born on May 6, 1938, to parents, Tivis and Beulah Couch Grizzle.

She was a graduate of Cleveland High School and continued her education at Lees McRae College, Lincoln Memorial University and University of Virginia. She retired from Russell County Schools after teaching for over forty years. Her first teaching job was the last one-room school in Russell County. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Tivis and Beulah Couch Grizzle; husband, Bill Duty; stepson, William Duty; and granddaughter, Mary-Kathryn Abernathy.

She is survived by her brother, Earl Mason Grizzle (Sandra) of Gate City, Va.; daughter, Martha Brubaker (Robert "Bru") of Christiansburg, Va., and son, Gregory Crabtree of Cleveland, Va.; and two stepchildren, Lisa Dove (Chris) of Richmond, Va., and Dr. Tim Duty of Sydney, Australia. Sue was Nana to Preston Harrington, Robyn Kane, Andrew Duty, Colton Crabtree and Elijah Brubaker and great-grandmother to Taylor, George and David Kane. She was Aunt Sue to Travis and Darren Grizzle.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, in the Combs-Hess Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Larry Stinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. The family will have a brief private committal service after the funeral. Pallbearers will be Tim Wallace, Kenney Keys, Travis Grizzle, Wayne Musick, James Chafin and Paul Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be the men at Cleveland Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cleveland Baptist Church, Cleveland, Va.

The obituary can also be found on our website: www.chfunerals.com and expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page. Combs – Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Duty family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
291 Highway 71, Fincastle Road P.O. Box 1115, Lebanon, VA
Oct
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
291 Highway 71, Fincastle Road P.O. Box 1115, Lebanon, VA
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Martha..So sorry for your loss. May God bless you and comfort you in the days ahead.
Amelia McFarlane
October 3, 2021
