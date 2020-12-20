Sue Ella O'Dell
January 1, 1941 - December 17, 2020
Sue Ella O'Dell, age 79, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was born on January 1, 1941, in Blountville, Tenn., a daughter of the late Robert Preston Millard and Laura Margaret Willis O'Dell. Sue was a graduate of Blountville High School, King College, UNC Chapel Hill and received her master's degree from Union College. She was a retired educator for the Sullivan County School System where she taught at Bluff City Middle School, Holston Valley, Blountville, and Central High School.
She was a member of the Sullivan County Retired Teachers Association and received the Distinguished Member Award 2016-2017. Miss O'Dell was an active member of the NEA and TEA, along with the TriCities Senior Travel Club, the Blountville Red Hats, and the Women's History Club. Sue was a pillar of Blountville Presbyterian Church, serving as deacon and elder, as well as many other significant roles.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving aunt, Elsie O'Dell, and cousin, Sarah Lou O'Dell Evans.
Survivors include her brother, Robert O'Dell and wife, Peggy; nephew, Mark O'Dell and wife, Jill; niece, Laura O'Dell Littlejohn and husband, Scott; grandnephew and niece, Lance and Ella; grandnieces, Madison Idell and Raegan Goodson; special cousins, Mary O'Dell Arnold and husband, Richard, Joel Evans, Mary Ellen Elkins, Will Evans, Chauncey and J.P. Arnold, Tom O'Dell and Sarah O'Dell Dyer and their families; special friends, Doris Hicks, Anita Long and countless other close friends.
The graveside service will be private at Glenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Knisley officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Blountville Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Blountville Presbyterian Church.
