Sue Ella O'Dell
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Sue Ella O'Dell

January 1, 1941 - December 17, 2020

Sue Ella O'Dell, age 79, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She was born on January 1, 1941, in Blountville, Tenn., a daughter of the late Robert Preston Millard and Laura Margaret Willis O'Dell. Sue was a graduate of Blountville High School, King College, UNC Chapel Hill and received her master's degree from Union College. She was a retired educator for the Sullivan County School System where she taught at Bluff City Middle School, Holston Valley, Blountville, and Central High School.

She was a member of the Sullivan County Retired Teachers Association and received the Distinguished Member Award 2016-2017. Miss O'Dell was an active member of the NEA and TEA, along with the TriCities Senior Travel Club, the Blountville Red Hats, and the Women's History Club. Sue was a pillar of Blountville Presbyterian Church, serving as deacon and elder, as well as many other significant roles.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving aunt, Elsie O'Dell, and cousin, Sarah Lou O'Dell Evans.

Survivors include her brother, Robert O'Dell and wife, Peggy; nephew, Mark O'Dell and wife, Jill; niece, Laura O'Dell Littlejohn and husband, Scott; grandnephew and niece, Lance and Ella; grandnieces, Madison Idell and Raegan Goodson; special cousins, Mary O'Dell Arnold and husband, Richard, Joel Evans, Mary Ellen Elkins, Will Evans, Chauncey and J.P. Arnold, Tom O'Dell and Sarah O'Dell Dyer and their families; special friends, Doris Hicks, Anita Long and countless other close friends.

The graveside service will be private at Glenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Knisley officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Blountville Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Blountville Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robert And family, I am sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Kelli Hall (Kittens daughter )
December 22, 2020
Sue and I were students at King College together. She was a lovely person to know. I am blessed to know her. Rest In Peace, sweet Sue.
Billie Johnson
December 20, 2020
Sue was a loved and valued member of our Woman's History Club. She will be greatly missed.
Charlotte Burnette
December 20, 2020
