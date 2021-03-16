Menu
Suellen Marie Palmer
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stevens Funeral Home
815 Randolph Avenue
Pulaski, VA
Suellen Marie Palmer

Suellen Marie Palmer, 68, of Barren Springs, Va., died on Monday, March 8, 2021, at her home.

She was born in Virginia, on August 25, 1952, and was the daughter of the late Orville Palmer and Ruth Mahone Palmer. She was also preceded in death by her aunt and uncle, Ruby Mahone Slusher and Eldridge Slusher. Miss Palmer was a retired employee with the Town of Pulaski and was a 1970 graduate from Pulaski High School.

Surviving is Frances Crawford.

A graveside service was held Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, with the Rev. Don Sizemore officiating.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Stevens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
