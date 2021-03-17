Susan Hayden Simons
November 13, 1955 - March 12, 2021
MARION, Va.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas
Susan Hayden Simons, at the age of 65, passed peacefully from this earthly life into our Heavenly Father's presence on the morning of Friday, March 12, 2021.
Susan lived a wonderful life and brought joy and comfort to everyone that she met. She was a very giving person who cared for others. She would help anyone at any time. And life revolved around her grandsons. She loved them to no end, and they were a great comfort and source of joy to her. She was a fantastic lady and will be missed by her family, friends, co-workers, church members, and many others. Susan left her family and friends many wonderful memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly Hayden and Nannie Hayden.
Susan is survived by her husband, Rickey "Rick" Simons; sons, Brandon Simons and wife, Nancy, and Brian Simons; grandsons, Chase and Cole; sisters, Robin Coomer and husband, Dayl, and Tammy Hayden; stepmother, Wanda Hayden; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A note from the family: We would like to thank everyone who sent us thoughts and prayers during her time in the hospital and upon her passing. She told Rick before the surgery that it was not the preferred outcome but if she had to go, she was ready. She was at peace with God and knew she would be in a better place.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery, 4410 Lee Highway, Marion VA 24354. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to: Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child using Susan's memorial page by clicking on the following link: https://sampur.se/3rUMsYn
, or by mail at P.O. Box 3000, Boone NC 28607.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.