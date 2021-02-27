Menu
Susan Hoffmeister Wilson
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Susan Hoffmeister Wilson

September 3, 1935 - February 25, 2021

Susan Hoffmeister Wilson, age 85, a resident of Oakmont at Gordon Park, Bristol, Virginia, formerly of El Dorado, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She was born on September 3, 1935, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Dr. William Simon and Emma Beck Hoffmeister. She graduated from Tulsa Central High School and received her BA degree from Cornell University. She loved all animals. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Larkin Monroe Wilson Jr. They were married in 1959, and lived in Cleveland, Ohio, where he finished medical training, before settling in El Dorado, Arkansas. Susan taught French at Laurel School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Survivors include her two children, Laura Wilson Young and husband, George, of Bristol, Virginia and son, Dr. Larkin Monroe Wilson III and wife, Ann, of El Dorado, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Larkin M. Wilson, IV and wife, Katie, John Sedgewick Young, William M. Wilson and wife, Chloe, George Wilson Young, and Kathleen W. Bruno and husband, Mauricio; two great-grandchildren, Beau Matthew Wilson and Elizabeth Ann Wilson; and brother, Dr. William Edward Hoffmeister and wife, Linda.

The family would like to thank the staff of Oakmont at Gordon Park for the love and care shown to Mrs. Wilson.

A funeral service will be conducted in El Dorado, Arkansas at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 300 East Main St., El Dorado, AR 71730, or Union County Animal Protection Society, 1000 Sunset Rd., El Dorado, AR 71730.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Wilson family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 27, 2021.
Akard Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Hannegans
February 28, 2021
Laura and family...so sorry to hear of sweet Susan´s passing. When I was at Oakmont it was a pleasure to care for her. Thoughts and prayers for all.
Vickie Stufflestreet
February 27, 2021
