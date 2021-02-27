Susan Hoffmeister Wilson
September 3, 1935 - February 25, 2021
Susan Hoffmeister Wilson, age 85, a resident of Oakmont at Gordon Park, Bristol, Virginia, formerly of El Dorado, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was born on September 3, 1935, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Dr. William Simon and Emma Beck Hoffmeister. She graduated from Tulsa Central High School and received her BA degree from Cornell University. She loved all animals. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Larkin Monroe Wilson Jr. They were married in 1959, and lived in Cleveland, Ohio, where he finished medical training, before settling in El Dorado, Arkansas. Susan taught French at Laurel School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in El Dorado, Arkansas.
Survivors include her two children, Laura Wilson Young and husband, George, of Bristol, Virginia and son, Dr. Larkin Monroe Wilson III and wife, Ann, of El Dorado, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Larkin M. Wilson, IV and wife, Katie, John Sedgewick Young, William M. Wilson and wife, Chloe, George Wilson Young, and Kathleen W. Bruno and husband, Mauricio; two great-grandchildren, Beau Matthew Wilson and Elizabeth Ann Wilson; and brother, Dr. William Edward Hoffmeister and wife, Linda.
The family would like to thank the staff of Oakmont at Gordon Park for the love and care shown to Mrs. Wilson.
A funeral service will be conducted in El Dorado, Arkansas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 300 East Main St., El Dorado, AR 71730, or Union County Animal Protection Society, 1000 Sunset Rd., El Dorado, AR 71730.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Wilson family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 27, 2021.