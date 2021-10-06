Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susie Perkins
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Susie Perkins

September 20, 1936 - October 3, 2021

MARION, Va.

Susie Elizabeth Perkins, age 85, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her home in Marion, Va.

She was born in Marion, Va., and preceded in death by her parents, Marion Marvin Gross and Carrie Gross Parsons; her sisters, Virginia Gross Henderson, Myrtle Gross, Elsie Louthian, Mae Nichols, and Irene Canter; and brothers, Paul Gross, Marion Gross, Jim Gross, and Johnny Gross.

She was a well known special lady who was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was very kind hearted and loved bingo and yard sales.

You are now resting peacefully and pain free. Rest on our sweet angel, we love you forever and ever. We will see you when we get there.

She leaves behind, her husband, Robert Wayne Perkins; her children, Rita Holt of Chesapeake, Va., and Peggy Perkins of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Roshawn Perkins, Chauncey Perkins, Claud Perkins, Latoya Perkins, Takieon Perkins, Anthony Perkins, Lamontae Perkins, Torry Perkins, Lenar Perkins, Serena Perkins, Kevin Day, and Kenita Day; and several great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the River Bend Cemetery with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 until 12:45 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Perkins family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Oct
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
River Bend Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Linda Perkins Powell
Family
January 20, 2022
Linda Perkins Powell
Family
January 20, 2022
My sweet Mama and my sweet Aunt Sue
Linda Perkins Powell
Family
January 20, 2022
Peggy and Family: I am so very sorry to hear of Aunt Sue passing. She had a heart of gold, so kind, thoughtful, and she was funny. She really cared about my Mama Ruth and my Daddy Ray. When Daddy and I came for a visit with Uncle Wayne and her she always made us feel welcome and didn't want us to leave. She would take me down to Granddaddy's old house where she keep her yard sale stuff and wanted to to get a figurine to take back home. She was always giving Daddy something too. She loved all her family and she was proud of them. There will never been another Sue.
Linda Perkins Powell
Family
December 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Trina Lewis
October 8, 2021
You will be missed I loved you and you always made me feel special I'm glad you're at peace rest easy angel
Michelle Davis
Family
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results