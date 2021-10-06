Peggy and Family: I am so very sorry to hear of Aunt Sue passing. She had a heart of gold, so kind, thoughtful, and she was funny. She really cared about my Mama Ruth and my Daddy Ray. When Daddy and I came for a visit with Uncle Wayne and her she always made us feel welcome and didn't want us to leave. She would take me down to Granddaddy's old house where she keep her yard sale stuff and wanted to to get a figurine to take back home. She was always giving Daddy something too. She loved all her family and she was proud of them. There will never been another Sue.

Linda Perkins Powell Family December 12, 2021