Suzy Lynn Call
May 15, 1968 - June 21, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Suzy Lynn Call, age 53, passed away at her home on Monday, June 21, 2021.
She attended Marion Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earvin E. and Gladys P. Mutter; and father-in-law, Oscar Call.
Suzy is survived by her husband, Scotty Call; brothers, Donald W. Mutter (Connie) of Atkins, Va., Ronald E. Mutter (Carla) of Marion, Va., Jerry R. Mutter (Tina) of Marion, Va., Arnold R. Mutter of Chilhowie, Va., and Kevin D. Mutter (Kim) of Mt. Pleasant, N.C.; sisters, Dorothy L Phillips, Joycie M. Mutter, Elsie J. Wheeler, Barbara G. Mercer (Charles), and Patricia F. Harris, all of Chilhowie, Va., and Nora K. Greer (Kevin) of Rich Valley, Va.; mother-in-law, Evelyn L. Call; brothers-in-law, Mike Call (Reba) of Lebanon, Va., Dean Call (Ann) of Saltville, Va., and Jeff Call (Carol) of Saltville, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Donald Mutter officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Mount Rose Cemetery, Glade Spring, Va.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Suzy L. Call family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St. Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 23, 2021.