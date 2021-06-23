Menu
Suzy Lynn Call
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Suzy Lynn Call

May 15, 1968 - June 21, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Suzy Lynn Call, age 53, passed away at her home on Monday, June 21, 2021.

She attended Marion Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earvin E. and Gladys P. Mutter; and father-in-law, Oscar Call.

Suzy is survived by her husband, Scotty Call; brothers, Donald W. Mutter (Connie) of Atkins, Va., Ronald E. Mutter (Carla) of Marion, Va., Jerry R. Mutter (Tina) of Marion, Va., Arnold R. Mutter of Chilhowie, Va., and Kevin D. Mutter (Kim) of Mt. Pleasant, N.C.; sisters, Dorothy L Phillips, Joycie M. Mutter, Elsie J. Wheeler, Barbara G. Mercer (Charles), and Patricia F. Harris, all of Chilhowie, Va., and Nora K. Greer (Kevin) of Rich Valley, Va.; mother-in-law, Evelyn L. Call; brothers-in-law, Mike Call (Reba) of Lebanon, Va., Dean Call (Ann) of Saltville, Va., and Jeff Call (Carol) of Saltville, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Donald Mutter officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Mount Rose Cemetery, Glade Spring, Va.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Suzy L. Call family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main St. Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street PO Box M, Saltville, VA
Jun
23
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street PO Box M, Saltville, VA
Jun
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mount Rose Cemetery
Glade Spring, VA
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
Offering my condolences, may you rest in peace sweet lady and fly higher than you could ever imagine, you are greatly missed.
Jennifer Lloyd (JMH Cancer Center)
Other
June 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Prayers for you and your family.
Dorothy Walters
Friend
June 23, 2021
