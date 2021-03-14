Sylvia Mae Trivett Barr
April 6, 1939 - March 12, 2021
Sylvia Mae Trivett Barr, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence. She was born on April 6, 1939, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Ira and Ida Dooley Trivett. Sylvia was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was a partner in the 421 Shopping Center and also worked for Sam's Club. Some of Sylvia's hobbies included watching her Tennessee Volunteers and Dallas Cowboys. She loved going to ball games of her grandson, Chris. In addition, she liked spending time with special neighbors, Ethan and Peyton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Carl Trivett and Vernon Trivett.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Donald Barr; daughters, Donna Poteet and husband, Shane, Gina Barker and husband, Eddie, and Susan Barr; grandson, Chris Poteet; special cousin, Shana Woods and husband, Mike; special cousins, nieces and nephews; and her special kitty, Maggie.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Rooty Branch Cemetery with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Shane Poteet, Chris Poteet, Eddie Barker, Trevor Settle, Mike Woods and Rick Woods. Honorary pallbearers will be Lewis Osborne, Buddy Osborne, Sammy Settle, Glenn Johnson and Selmer Humphreys. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ballad Hospice Nurses for all their care.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.