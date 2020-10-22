Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sylvia D. Duncan
Sylvia D. Duncan

April 19, 1932 - October 17, 2020

Sylvia D. Duncan, of Floyd, was born on April 19, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Alpha Duncan. Sylvia was a life-long Dairy Farmer and loving wife and mother. On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Sylvia went Home to be with the Lord.

She is survived by her son, Michael A. Duncan; grandson, Michael N. Duncan and fiancée, Michelle Meadows; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Dickerson and Irene Duncan; nieces and nephews, Andrea Burrell, Melodie Cox, Tammie Keith, Jennifer Boyd, Danny Quesenberry, and Rhonda Hollinshead as well as their spouses.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Garrison officiating. Interment followed in the Duncan Family Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

The family would like to give special thanks to J.B. and Debbie Ayers who are close friends of the family and took special care of Sylvia when needed, as well as a special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice for the extraordinary care given to Sylvia in her last days.

Flowers are appreciated, but a donation to a charity of your choice in her name will be acceptable.

Masks are required inside of the funeral home for those wishing to attend services.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA 24091-2321
Oct
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA 24091-2321
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.