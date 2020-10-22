Sylvia D. Duncan
April 19, 1932 - October 17, 2020
Sylvia D. Duncan, of Floyd, was born on April 19, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Alpha Duncan. Sylvia was a life-long Dairy Farmer and loving wife and mother. On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Sylvia went Home to be with the Lord.
She is survived by her son, Michael A. Duncan; grandson, Michael N. Duncan and fiancée, Michelle Meadows; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Dickerson and Irene Duncan; nieces and nephews, Andrea Burrell, Melodie Cox, Tammie Keith, Jennifer Boyd, Danny Quesenberry, and Rhonda Hollinshead as well as their spouses.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Garrison officiating. Interment followed in the Duncan Family Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service.
The family would like to give special thanks to J.B. and Debbie Ayers who are close friends of the family and took special care of Sylvia when needed, as well as a special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice for the extraordinary care given to Sylvia in her last days.
Flowers are appreciated, but a donation to a charity of your choice
in her name will be acceptable.
Masks are required inside of the funeral home for those wishing to attend services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 22, 2020.