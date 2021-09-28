Menu
Tammy Sue Sears
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Tammy Sue Sears

April 15, 1964 - September 26, 2021

MARION, Va.

Tammy Helton Sears, age 57, passed away on Sunday, September, 26 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Tammy graduated from Marion Senior High School in 1982 and Smyth County Trade School in 1983. Tammy was an L.P.N. for 38 years. Tammy married Joe Sears in 1986 in Buckeye Hollow in Saltville, Virginia. They both raised their daughters, Ashley and Jessica in Marion, Virginia, above Hungry Mother State Park. Tammy was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Helton and father, Doug Helton, as well as her father-in-law, William L. Sears.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Joe Sears of 35 years; two daughters, Ashley Sears and Jessica Sears Mathena; two brothers, Marvin and Chris Helton; brother-in-law, David Sears; mother-in-law, Pat Scott; two sisters-in-law, Linda and Tobi Helton; son-in-law, Adam Mathena; three grandchildren, Brent, Brody, and Madalyn Mathena; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, many friends, and her cat Sam. Rest in peace Tam. You will be missed by your family and friends. You are loved by all.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Pastor's Mark and Dean Lundy officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Sears family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rose Lawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
21 Entries
We are sorry to hear of Tammy's passing. Thoughts and Prayers are with you..Mark and Teresa Barker
Mark & Teresa Barker
Friend
October 4, 2021
Joe, Ashley and Jessica, I'm truly sorry about the passing of your wife and mother! May God bless you with His comforting hands!! You're all in my prayers!
Tammy DeBord
Acquaintance
October 1, 2021
Joe and Family I'm so sorry for your loss. I'll miss seeing her....
Tina English
Friend
September 30, 2021
Joe and Family so so sorry to hear of the passing of Tammy. Sending love and prayers
Mary Ann Billings Wynn
Friend
September 29, 2021
I´m so sorry for the loss of your precious Tammy. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Kaye Bales-Neal
Family
September 29, 2021
The wonderful memories I have of us growing up at Hungry Mother. I will cherish every one of them. Rest in Peace sweet friend. To the family I'm so very sorry for the loss of such a special lady. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jill Collins-Buck
Friend
September 29, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Know that we are praying for you!!!
Tim Robertson
Friend
September 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Glass Family
Friend
September 28, 2021
Prayers and peace to you Joey and family. So very sorry. May you hold your memory´s close.
LeAnn Temple
Family
September 28, 2021
Dear Joe.....so sad for you and your loved ones....
Doug & Vicky Hash
Friend
September 28, 2021
My sympathies and prayers to all of Tammy's family and friends. I worked with Tammy at Francis Marion Manor in the 90's. She was one that I could always go to if I needed assistance with something. She had a sweet smile and laugh and always lent a helping hand to co-workers and her patients. Rest in Peace now, Tammy.
Tina Williams
Coworker
September 28, 2021
Joe & family, So sorry to see Tammy's passing..Our thoughts & Prayers at this sad time...with sympathy, mike & teresa...
mike snavely
September 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Renee Rotenberry
Friend
September 28, 2021
May God's healing and comforting hands touch all the family and friends. Marvin and Chris sorry for your loss. Joe, Ashley and Jessica so very sorry for the loss of your wife and mother. God Bless!
Joseph M Smith
Friend
September 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathies for your families loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Mary & Butch Rippeon
September 27, 2021
Joe, Jessica and Ashley ,I'm so sorry for your loss ! I've been thinking about all the wonderful years of friendship and memories made ! Seems impossible ! Sending love hugs and prayers may God bless you in the days ahead !
Barbara Hall
Friend
September 27, 2021
Chris and family,
So sorry to hear this. Prayers for you all!
Rob Ramsey
Classmate
September 27, 2021
Marvin, Lynda & family. What a shock. We went to school together & would see her out qute often. We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and all the family during this difficult time!
Charles & Denise Armstrong
Friend
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers
Rick & Connie Harden
Friend
September 27, 2021
I am so truly sorry to hear this. Tammy was a very dear loving kind gentle friend and was always willing to go above and beyond to help anyone how needed it. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. God needed another angel and Tammy was his choice. Fly high my friend and know that you will always have a special place in my heart
Eloise Tanner
Friend
September 27, 2021
I worked with Tammy on 2nd floor at Francis Marion Manor. Not only was she an awesome nurse and coworker but, we became good friends, making memories along the way, such as when she took me to get my wisdom teeth cut out! What a day that was, huh Tammy?! My heartfelt condolences, loving thoughts and prayers to Joe, Ashley, Jessica and all who knew and loved Tammy! Until we all meet again my friend, Rest easy in Peace! Linda (Moses) Blevins ❤
Linda Blevins
Friend
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results