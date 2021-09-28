Tammy Sue Sears
April 15, 1964 - September 26, 2021
MARION, Va.
Tammy Helton Sears, age 57, passed away on Sunday, September, 26 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Tammy graduated from Marion Senior High School in 1982 and Smyth County Trade School in 1983. Tammy was an L.P.N. for 38 years. Tammy married Joe Sears in 1986 in Buckeye Hollow in Saltville, Virginia. They both raised their daughters, Ashley and Jessica in Marion, Virginia, above Hungry Mother State Park. Tammy was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Helton and father, Doug Helton, as well as her father-in-law, William L. Sears.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Joe Sears of 35 years; two daughters, Ashley Sears and Jessica Sears Mathena; two brothers, Marvin and Chris Helton; brother-in-law, David Sears; mother-in-law, Pat Scott; two sisters-in-law, Linda and Tobi Helton; son-in-law, Adam Mathena; three grandchildren, Brent, Brody, and Madalyn Mathena; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, many friends, and her cat Sam. Rest in peace Tam. You will be missed by your family and friends. You are loved by all.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Pastor's Mark and Dean Lundy officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Sears family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 28, 2021.