Tanner Allen Dunford
August 23, 1963 - June 26, 2021
Tanner Allen Dunford, 57, of Cleveland, Va., gained his angel wings on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Bryant Winford and Ethel Marie Booher Dunford. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Jane Dunford; sister, Patsy Self; brothers, Jimmy and Johnny Dunford; and stepsons, Roy Hale, Junior Hale, and Larry Cox.
Tanner was a member of the Copper Creek Fire Department several years ago, which was something he was very proud of. A true people person, he loved everyone he ever met.
Survivors include his sister, Nelly Dunford, Abingdon, Va.; brother, David Dunford, Hudson, N.C.; several nieces and nephews; special nephew, Steven Dunford and wife, Donna; stepdaughters, Phyllis Hale (Jerry Cheek), Alice Dolinger (Garnie), and Jean Cleary (Tommy); stepson, Ronnie Hale (Beatrice); numerous close friends and his loving church family.
The family would like to think the doctors and nurses of Holston Valley Medical Center for the care they gave Tanner during his last few days and also thanks to Heritage Hall for all the support they showed Tanner.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with Teresa Caudill and Dave Gibson officiating.
Share memories of Tanner and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com
Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 29, 2021.