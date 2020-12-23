Menu
Ted L. Bowman
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Ted L. Bowman

July 14, 1943 - December 21, 2020

Ted L. Bowman, 77, passed away to be with the Lord, reuniting with family and friends on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Ted was born in 1943, to the late Ernie and Ora Bowman. He was an active member of Victory Baptist Church. He was a 41-year proprietor of Superior Motors. He enjoyed camping and being the biggest fan of his grandchildren.

Ted is survived by his wife of 54 years, Emogene; sons, Ted Leighton Bowman II "Teddy" and wife, Barbara and Todd Allen Bowman and wife, Tracy; daughter, Tonya Jean O'Dell and husband, Justin; four grandchildren, Leighton Bowman, Bryce Bowman, Garett Bowman, and Emma O'Dell; brother, Roscoe Bowman and wife, Bette, several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. The burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The funeral may be viewed by livestreaming at www.Oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: JJYJRU

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
20 Entries
So sorry about this great loss God comfort and grace for each of you.
Gerrie Anderson
December 26, 2020
Sorry to hear of Teds Passing, he will be greatly missed. Paslm 116: 15
Stephen Canter
December 26, 2020
I'm so sorry for ur loss he was a wonderful man and friend. He will be greatly missed.
Cindi Laughlin
December 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss! The family is in my thoughts and Prayers
Patricia Pippin
December 25, 2020
I worked for Ted many years ago , he was always good to me , he will be greatly missed & his passing is a great loss to our community
Michael Canter
December 24, 2020
Emogene and Family, We heard from Matt about the passing of Ted. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and sympathy are with you.
Linda Carlton & Scott Wynn
December 24, 2020
Emogene and family, you are in our thoughts and prayers and may God give you peace in this difficult time.
Dackie & Shirley Pippin
December 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ted's passing. He gave me the best advice I ever had on how to pick a camper!
robert f cruise
December 24, 2020
So sorry to hear about Ted he was a good friend and a good man. He will be missed. Live and prayers to you and the family.
Cynthia Rene Bowman
December 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ted passing my thought and prayers are with the family may God comfort them in these sad times.
William k Carrier
December 24, 2020
Emogene, I'm so very sorry to see that Ted has passed away. Please know you and the family will be in my thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.
norma kestner
December 24, 2020
We were saddened to hear of the loss of your father and husband. It was an honor and a privilege to have known him. We pray that God comforts you at such a difficult time.
George & Gloria Blankenship
December 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Elizabeth Miller
December 23, 2020
I'm so sorry to learn of your dad's passing. I pray that God will wrap his loving arms around your family.
Buddy Adams
December 23, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I work at K&K auto interiors. Really a great man. Thought the world of him. He will be greatly missed!
Robert Meade
December 23, 2020
We pray you feel God's love and comfort. Only He can carry you. Love and fervent prayers
David & Carrie Wriglesworth
December 23, 2020
Teddy and Barbara, I'm so sorry to learn of your dad's passing. I pray that God will wrap his loving arms around you and your family during this difficult time. You and your family will be in our prayers. Maureen and Mike
Maureen Moore
December 23, 2020
Emogene, l am so sorry to hear of the passing of Ted. My heart goes out to you and your family. Just know that my thoughts and prayers are with you daily.
Patsy Pippin
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss praying for you all
Cliff Phillips
December 23, 2020
Sorry for loss will be praying for comfort
Brenda minnick grizzle
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results