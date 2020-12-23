Ted L. Bowman
July 14, 1943 - December 21, 2020
Ted L. Bowman, 77, passed away to be with the Lord, reuniting with family and friends on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Ted was born in 1943, to the late Ernie and Ora Bowman. He was an active member of Victory Baptist Church. He was a 41-year proprietor of Superior Motors. He enjoyed camping and being the biggest fan of his grandchildren.
Ted is survived by his wife of 54 years, Emogene; sons, Ted Leighton Bowman II "Teddy" and wife, Barbara and Todd Allen Bowman and wife, Tracy; daughter, Tonya Jean O'Dell and husband, Justin; four grandchildren, Leighton Bowman, Bryce Bowman, Garett Bowman, and Emma O'Dell; brother, Roscoe Bowman and wife, Bette, several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. The burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The funeral may be viewed by livestreaming at www.Oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: JJYJRU
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2020.