Teddy Sawyer Sweat
January 12, 1951 - September 6, 2021
MARION, Va.
Teddy Sawyer Sweat, age 70, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at his home.
If you needed a car – wanted to sell a car – talk about a car, Teddy was your man. Teddy's world was prioritized by God, family, and cars. Teddy was a loving husband to Judy for 43 years, dad to Heather and friend to all; especially his MOPAR Muscle Car buddies. There wasn't a vacation that didn't involve a car show. Teddy was a member of Elizabeth United Methodist Church. His kind, gentle, loving way will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hal Sweat Sr. and Blanche Sweat; brothers, Hal Sweat Jr., Luther Sweat, and Ralph Sweat; and sisters, Evangeline Hayden and Estelle Lowe.
Teddy is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Judith Rotenberry Sweat of Marion, Va.; daughter, Heather Sweat and significant other, Joe McKinney, of Salisbury, N.C.; sisters, Claudine Thomas of Glade Spring, Va., and Jeanette Sweat of Abingdon, Va.; brothers, Ed Sweat of Glade Spring, Va., and Mark Sweat and wife, Christy, of Meadowview, Va.; sister-in-law, Lois Sweat of Glade Spring, Va.; several nieces and nephews; special four legged friend, Piper; and wonderful neighbors, Robert, Jennifer, Cole and Charlotte Fedorchuk.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 10, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 8 p.m. with the Reverend Jack Stevens officiating. Burial will be private.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 8, 2021.