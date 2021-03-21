I'll miss you Teresa; our talks, our walks, and everything in between! Your were a beautiful lady with a beautiful soul and I don't know anyone who didn't like you or flat out love ya to death. Those two boys you spoke of so much had a very sweet, humble, and I send my prayer loving mother. I'm gonna miss all that, so watch me from up there and be sure and send me your gud vibes please. Love you!!!! I send my love&prayers.

LaNeshia Perkins Friend March 23, 2021