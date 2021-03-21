Menu
Teresa Mathena Greer
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Teresa Mathena Greer

April 4, 1966 - March 18, 2021

MARION, Va.

Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer, age 54, passed away on Thursday March 18, 2021 in Marion, Va.

She was born in Smyth County, Va. and was preceded in death by her mother Nancy "Shorty" Mathena. Teresa graduated from Marion Senior High School in 1984 and had a degree in printing from the Smyth County Vocational School.

Survivors include her two sons, Caleb Brewster, Dustin Greer and wife, Amy; father, Robert "Bob" Mathena and Judy; two brothers, Tim Mathena, Ronald Mathena and wife, Regina; granddaughter, Cheyenne Greer; grandson, Rylee Greer; nieces, Brittany Mathena Dixon and husband, Matthew, Jessica Mathena Medley and husband, David; nephew, Zach Mathena; great-nieces, Chole Medley, Ariana Dixon; great-nephews, Bryson and Finn Medley.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor David Medley officiating. Interment will be in Round Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org.) Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Teresa Mathena Greer.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Mar
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
61 Entries
Tim, I am so very sorry for your loss. Please give your family my condolences. You are all in my prayers.
Rosalie Dawson
April 3, 2021
Tim, Jessica and family: May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers for everyone
Annette Shuler
Friend
March 28, 2021
Tim and Family,
We are very sorry to hear of your loss. You will be in our prayers.

Greg and Libby Barton
Greg Barton
Friend
March 23, 2021
You will be greatly missed...always enjoyed you making us laugh! RIP Theresa
Cynthia, Boone, & Jaylein Wimmer
Friend
March 23, 2021
always a friend.cant believe u were taken from us.your life was short but but now you get to live forever with the angels.
Walter robinson
Friend
March 23, 2021
My deepest condolences for the family. Teresa was a friend from high school & will be missed by all. Prayers for the family.
Debbie Bebber Shores
Classmate
March 23, 2021
Teresa will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and laugh. She was always willing to listen and always gave her honest opinion. We will always remember the fun times we had. There are so many good memories that bring a smile to our face. She had a good heart and was willing to help anyone she could. She will truly be missed.
Robert & Karen Butler
Friend
March 23, 2021
Kind beautiful sweet loving lady
LaNeshia Perkins
Friend
March 23, 2021
I'll miss you Teresa; our talks, our walks, and everything in between! Your were a beautiful lady with a beautiful soul and I don't know anyone who didn't like you or flat out love ya to death. Those two boys you spoke of so much had a very sweet, humble, and I send my prayer loving mother. I'm gonna miss all that, so watch me from up there and be sure and send me your gud vibes please. Love you!!!! I send my love&prayers.
LaNeshia Perkins
Friend
March 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sandra Wolfe
Teacher
March 22, 2021
Tim and family, I am heartbroken for all of your family. I taught Teresa at Marion Jr High School. I even remember taking her home once because she was sick. I truly loved her and her sweet spirit. I will be praying for all of you as you face the days ahead. I send my love and prayers to all of you.
Lynn Goff Hammer
March 22, 2021
Teresa was my best friend all through school, it breaks my heart just knowing she is no longer here. May God give you all comfort and peace during this sorrowful and difficult time.
Donna Hess Fowler
Friend
March 22, 2021
You are gonna be missed greatly!
Donna Fowler
Friend
March 22, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you. May our Lord lift you up and give you the strength peace and comfort that only He can provide today tomorrow and all the days to come. Much love, thoughts and prayers.
Cindy Poston Blevins
Friend
March 22, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Julie Walker Costigan
Classmate
March 22, 2021
Teresa I will miss you bad I love u
Pam Dolinger
Friend
March 22, 2021
Tim, Ronnie and Jessica, I am so so sorry to hear about Teresa's passing. You and all your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Stephanie Grubb
Classmate
March 22, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Teresa and I were in school together. A wonderful person gone too soon.
Debbie Kirby
Classmate
March 22, 2021
RIP! Teresa was a great woman. Prayers for all of her family and friends She never met a stranger!
Jessica Harmon
March 22, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and send our prayers and thoughts.
Michael Mathena
March 21, 2021
I knew Teresa for a long time,she was always a good friend with a contagious laugh and smile,she was a special person.
Jerome Harris
Friend
March 21, 2021
Teresa was a dear friend of mine . I'm gonna miss her so much!!!!
Destiny Gross
Friend
March 21, 2021
Hugs and lots of prayers for strength and comfort to all of the family. May God bless all of you.
LINDA DIAZ
Acquaintance
March 21, 2021
please add Ronnie along with other names in my earlier message. Thank you.
Kathy West
Family
March 21, 2021
Very sorry for your loss . Prayers for all .
Dortha Dye
March 21, 2021
It breaks my heart to hear of the loss of Teresa Rest In Peace my dear friend. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. Deana Keen Conner
Deana Keen Conner
Family
March 21, 2021
Rest in peace dear friend keeping the family in my thoughts and prayers
Lisa Hutton Sheets
Friend
March 21, 2021
Sorry to hear , teresa would try her best to help anyone if she could, prayers during this difficult time
Sherry Owens
Friend
March 21, 2021
Sending prayers for comfort to Uncle Bob, Tim, Ronnie, Dustin and the rest of the family during this difficult time.
Pamela Wedding
Family
March 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Aaron & Melissa Antone
Friend
March 21, 2021
We lived on the same street growing up & went to school together. Very sweet spirit. Prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Denise Paschal Armstrong
Friend
March 21, 2021
Prayers to family an especially her boys. RIP Teresa, you were always a fun person to hang out with an I enjoyed our talks.
Stacey Kirschbaum
Friend
March 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Significant_other
March 21, 2021
Ms. Theresa. We crossed paths from all throughout my life. May you Rest In Peace. ♥ Prayers to family & friend.
Chasidy Deskins
Friend
March 21, 2021
She was one of kind always laughing. R.I.P
Katy Woods
Friend
March 21, 2021
In my thoughts So sorry.
Tina Hayes
Friend
March 20, 2021
Bob and family,so sorry to hear about teresa we had some really good times in
our past . May god bless you all. I know god has one more angel in heaven. Prayers are with all of you.
Delaine & Mike Sharitz
Friend
March 20, 2021
Bobby, Judy, Caleb and Tim,
Lifting you all up in prayer.
Kathy and Dwayne West
Kathy West
Family
March 20, 2021
Our thoughts are with the family. May you find comfort today as well as in the days to come.
Angie & Don Hockett
Friend
March 20, 2021
Dustin im so sorry for your loss and I hope your mom is at peace and I know she would want you to have peace as well..she was so proud of the man you have become
Renae Delp
March 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and continued prayers.
Greg and Cathy Ward
Friend
March 20, 2021
Sorry, for your loss.
Beverly Delp
Coworker
March 20, 2021
I’m going to miss gossiping with you and hearing your crazy advice you’d always give me!Rest easily and peacefully
Coley Musick
Friend
March 20, 2021
So sorry for the family’s loss, I have know Teresa for many years and graduated with her.
Angela Taylor
Classmate
March 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Teresa was a friend and a classmate and will be missed by all. We’re the class for ever more we’re the class of 84!
Tanja West Scott
Classmate
March 20, 2021
Sorry for the loss of Teresa, Rest in Peace. Jamie and Sandy
James Walls
Friend
March 20, 2021
My deepest sympathy
Rhonda Goodman
Friend
March 20, 2021
My deepest sympathy and prayers for comfort and peace to all the family.
Sherry Teedy
Friend
March 20, 2021
Karen Daniel
March 20, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of sweet Teresa's passing.

To her family you are in our thoughts and prayers.

The Porter Family
The Porter's
Friend
March 20, 2021
Anita
Friend
March 20, 2021
Teresa was a beautiful woman both inside and out! She helped me a few times that I didn't know what I was going to do! Eleven years ago I had to go to jail and if it hadn't been for her I honestly couldn't have made it! She would do anything in her power to help the ones she loved and she will be greatly missed! Rest easy my friend until we met again....Love you!
Anita Pennington
Friend
March 20, 2021
May God comfort
Ronnie Hall
March 20, 2021
Teresa had a precious soul! It was about this time last year that I'd seen her n she'd gotten me a little solar frog for my flower garden! She was a great friend! I will miss her so much! Sending my condolences n prayers to her family
Judie Vanhoy
Friend
March 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss my prayers are with you and your family.
Margaret Clingenfield
Friend
March 20, 2021
Sorry for your loss! Prayers for family and friends
Judy Taylor Olinger
Friend
March 20, 2021
Jessica,David and family
So sorry to hear this, condolences to all the family God bless you all
Carl&Cathy Day
James&Cathy Day
March 20, 2021
Bob and family, I am so sorry to hear about teresa. Her and I use to have a lot off fun growing up. She had a outstanding attitude and a speacial smile. God has her as his angel now. Rest in peace now. I know you are going be missed.
Delaine & mike Sharitz
Friend
March 20, 2021
Sending prayers to the Family. Prayers for comfort and healing. God bless everyone. I love you!
Linda Crawford
Family
March 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of this loss. Teresa had a heart of gold. Prayers for the family.
Paige and Todd Russell
Friend
March 20, 2021
Please accept our sincerest condolences.
Tim & Sandy Cline
Sandy Gross
Friend
March 20, 2021
