Teresa Mathena Greer
April 4, 1966 - March 18, 2021
MARION, Va.
Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer, age 54, passed away on Thursday March 18, 2021 in Marion, Va.
She was born in Smyth County, Va. and was preceded in death by her mother Nancy "Shorty" Mathena. Teresa graduated from Marion Senior High School in 1984 and had a degree in printing from the Smyth County Vocational School.
Survivors include her two sons, Caleb Brewster, Dustin Greer and wife, Amy; father, Robert "Bob" Mathena and Judy; two brothers, Tim Mathena, Ronald Mathena and wife, Regina; granddaughter, Cheyenne Greer; grandson, Rylee Greer; nieces, Brittany Mathena Dixon and husband, Matthew, Jessica Mathena Medley and husband, David; nephew, Zach Mathena; great-nieces, Chole Medley, Ariana Dixon; great-nephews, Bryson and Finn Medley.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor David Medley officiating. Interment will be in Round Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
