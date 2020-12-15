Menu
Terrence Edwin "Terry" Brown
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Terrence "Terry" Edwin Brown

February 26, 1944 - December 4, 2020

Terrence Edwin Brown, 76, of North Tazewell, Va., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., his daughter Traci and Kerry where by his side.

Born on February 26, 1944, in Hermosa Beach, Calif., son of the late Marvin and Vera Allen Brown. Terrence graduated Mira Costa High School, Manhattan Beach, Calif., before enlisting in the United States Navy doing two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a plumber by trade and worked in construction before retirement. He loved to tinker.

Terrence is survived by one daughter, Traci Cline and Kerry, North Tazewell, Va.; four grandchildren, Olivia Cox and Cecil, Ethan Fox and Lisa, Kerry E Cline, and Elisabeth Cline; four great-grandchildren, Malia, Averie, Kaitlynn, Jax and one on the way, Aria; one sister, Beverly Sandbak, Bradenton, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Terrence was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Harkins.

A memorial service will be held at his home VFW Post 7136 Tazewell VFW, 115 Fincastle Turnpike, Tazewell, Va., on Saturday December 19, 2020, starting 4 p.m. All family, friends and acquaintances are welcome to attend.

Terrence will be laid to rest at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va., with full military honors at a later date.

Affordable Funeral and Cremation Center
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
VFW Post 7136 Tazewell VFW
115 Fincastle Turnpike, Tazewell, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
