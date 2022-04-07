Thelma Lee Barr
Thelma Lee Barr of Bristol, Tenn., completed her earthly journey and entered into rest with the Lord on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
Thelma was born on January 18th, the daughter of G.W. and Joanna (Whitaker) Barr of Bristol, Virginia. She was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area where she retired from a long career with Glaxo Smithkline after many years of service. Thelma was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she faithfully attended and served over her lifetime. She was a lover of animals and they gave her great joy.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Willie R. Booher and her husband, Chuck; nephew, Bobby Booher; and a brother-in-law, J.W. Jones.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her loving sister and caregiver, Pauline Jones of Bristol, Alisa Johnson, caregiver, and her husband, Greg, of Blountville, and their sons, Cameron Johnson (Hannah), Nicholas Johnson, and Paisley the light of her life, Jerry and Vickie Denton, Betty Fields, Marie Hutchins, Marjorie Cable, Amber Booher, Tammy McCarthy (Paul), Kailey McCarthy, Shaun McCarthy; and her special kitty, LuLu.
Thelma loved the Lord and was a testament to his grace as evidenced by her peace in enduring His path for her through the last year's health struggles. She often spoke of her peace and trusted God to take her home in His time.
The family would also like to thank Avalon Hospice and all of their staff for their wonderful compassion and care, especially her primary nurse, Stefanie Bowie, her cousin Simon Barr, and Grat Correll, MD.
The funeral service for Thelma will be held 12 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Mary Louise Sitton and Pastor Mike Sauls officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Simon Barr, Greg Johnson, Cameron Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Jerry Denton, Don Grizzle, Charles Balthis, Bobby Barr, and Mark Barr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 191 Central Heights Rd., Blountville, TN 37617, or the charity of your choice
.
.
