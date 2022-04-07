Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma Lee Barr
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 8 2022
12:00p.m.
Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel
Send Flowers
Thelma Lee Barr

Thelma Lee Barr of Bristol, Tenn., completed her earthly journey and entered into rest with the Lord on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in the comfort of her home.

Thelma was born on January 18th, the daughter of G.W. and Joanna (Whitaker) Barr of Bristol, Virginia. She was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area where she retired from a long career with Glaxo Smithkline after many years of service. Thelma was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she faithfully attended and served over her lifetime. She was a lover of animals and they gave her great joy.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Willie R. Booher and her husband, Chuck; nephew, Bobby Booher; and a brother-in-law, J.W. Jones.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her loving sister and caregiver, Pauline Jones of Bristol, Alisa Johnson, caregiver, and her husband, Greg, of Blountville, and their sons, Cameron Johnson (Hannah), Nicholas Johnson, and Paisley the light of her life, Jerry and Vickie Denton, Betty Fields, Marie Hutchins, Marjorie Cable, Amber Booher, Tammy McCarthy (Paul), Kailey McCarthy, Shaun McCarthy; and her special kitty, LuLu.

Thelma loved the Lord and was a testament to his grace as evidenced by her peace in enduring His path for her through the last year's health struggles. She often spoke of her peace and trusted God to take her home in His time.

The family would also like to thank Avalon Hospice and all of their staff for their wonderful compassion and care, especially her primary nurse, Stefanie Bowie, her cousin Simon Barr, and Grat Correll, MD.

The funeral service for Thelma will be held 12 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Mary Louise Sitton and Pastor Mike Sauls officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Simon Barr, Greg Johnson, Cameron Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Jerry Denton, Don Grizzle, Charles Balthis, Bobby Barr, and Mark Barr.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 191 Central Heights Rd., Blountville, TN 37617, or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.