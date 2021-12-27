Menu
Thelma F. Cassell
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Thelma F. Cassell

November 21, 1929 - December 25, 2021

Thelma Faye Cassell, age 92, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She retired from Smith Kline Beecham Pharmaceuticals after forty years of service.

Thelma loved gardening and anything to do with outdoors. She loved the Lord and was a member of The Freewill Baptist Church in Nickelsville, Virginia.

Along with her parents, Clint and Mary Breeden Cassell she was preceded in death by several relatives, friends and neighbors.

She is survived by her sisters, Anna Cassell and Jean Cassell, both of Bristol, Va.; brother, Boyd Cassell of Mechanicsville, Va.; nieces, Karen Hoard (Larry), Anita Vickers, and Renee Sewell (David); nephew, Donald Cassell; great-nieces, Eden Vickers and Samantha Cassell; great-nephews, John Hoard (Megan), Michael Hoard (Elga), Carter Vickers, and Cam Sewell; great-great-nephew, James Tyson Hoard; special brother-in-law, Ed Daugherty; special cousin, Danah Johnson; and special friends, Gina Taylor and family.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. Interment will follow. Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Miller, John Sanslow, Ben Sharrett, Eddie McConnell, Buddy Phillips, David Sewell, Ed Daugherty, Ron Reed and Jerry Reed. Friends may also call at the home, 724 Park Street, Bristol, Va.

Condolences and memorials may be shared with the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is honored to be serving the Cassell family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.
Love, Beth Carlisle
December 28, 2021
Oh Jean and Anna, I just now saw where Thelma has passed´. I am so sorry. I love you girls so much!
Judy williams
Friend
December 27, 2021
