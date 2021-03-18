Menu
Thelma Irene Hankins Ferguson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
291 Highway 71, Fincastle Road
Lebanon, VA
Thelma Irene Hankins Ferguson

October 20, 1932 - March 7, 2021

Thelma Irene Hankins Ferguson, age 88, passed away on March 7, 2021, at the Russell County Hospital in Lebanon, Virginia, after a brief illness. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Davis and Lillie Settle Hankins; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Geraldine (Roy) Sword and June (Hubert) Linkous; two infant brothers, James Garfield and Joe Ed Hankins; and nephew, Lynn Sword.

Thelma is survived by her husband of 61 years, Howard Ferguson; daughter, Lisa Parrott and husband, Dan; son, Mark Ferguson and wife, Krystyna; granddaughter, Sarah Miller and husband, Chris; grandsons, Jon Ferguson and wife, Julie and Daniel Parrott; and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, Rita Sword and Catherine (Bill) Chambers; and nephew, James Sword.

Thelma was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church and served as the Church Treasurer for over 50 years. She retired from USDA - Farmers Home Administration with 43 years of service.

Per Thelma's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Her body is entombed at Russell Memorial Cemetery.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.
