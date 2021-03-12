Thelma June Laws
June 4, 1941 - March 10, 2021
Thelma June Laws, age 79, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was born on June 4, 1941, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Carty and Mary Ann Boardwine Burton. Thelma was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and loved to play bingo at St. Anne's. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Laws; and daughter, Shelby Jean Leonard.
Survivors include her children, Mary Leonard, Mike Leonard, and Charles "Shot" Leonard and wife, Leigh; grandchildren, Christopher Leonard, Ryan Enicott, Danny Blaylock and wife, Carmen, and Chance Blaylock and wife, Kelly; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Makin, Remmington, Haley, Kara and Noah; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Bob Taylor.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Valley View Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Ball and the Rev. Gary Garland officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and Earl Brewer. The family would like to extend a special thanks to 3rd floor Staff at BRMC for all of their care.
