Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma June Laws
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Thelma June Laws

June 4, 1941 - March 10, 2021

Thelma June Laws, age 79, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She was born on June 4, 1941, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Carty and Mary Ann Boardwine Burton. Thelma was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and loved to play bingo at St. Anne's. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Laws; and daughter, Shelby Jean Leonard.

Survivors include her children, Mary Leonard, Mike Leonard, and Charles "Shot" Leonard and wife, Leigh; grandchildren, Christopher Leonard, Ryan Enicott, Danny Blaylock and wife, Carmen, and Chance Blaylock and wife, Kelly; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Makin, Remmington, Haley, Kara and Noah; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Bob Taylor.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Valley View Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Ball and the Rev. Gary Garland officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and Earl Brewer. The family would like to extend a special thanks to 3rd floor Staff at BRMC for all of their care.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Valley View Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Will always miss you and never forget you.
Christina childress and mark Hashbarger
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results