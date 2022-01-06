Thelma Owens
October 31, 1945 - January 4, 2022
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Thelma Louise Adams Owens, age 76, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion.
Thelma was born in Smyth County, Va., on October 31, 1945, to the late William and Bonnie Osborne Adams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Owens; her great-grandson, Jordan A. Bryan, and all her siblings. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her two sons, Billy Jack Owens and wife, Sarah, of Meadowview, and William David Owens and wife, Peggy, of Chilhowie; her three daughters, Tammy Marie Dixon of Marion, Betty Louise Owens of Cohoes, N.Y., and Sharon Christine Stamper of Marion; ten grandchildren, Donna King, Ashley Williams, Brandy Owens, Lynn Owens, Savannah Greer, Christopher Blattner, Brianne Bridgeman, Victoria Bryan, Mikayla Pennington, and Jason Blattner; and many, many great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kristen Baines-Mendoza for all she did during this time.
Funeral services will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Chilhowie Pentecostal Holiness Church, Pine Street in Chilhowie. Burial will be private.
.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the Owens family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 6, 2022.