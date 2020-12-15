Menu
Thomas Lincoln "Tom" Bice
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Thomas Lincoln "Tom" Bice

October 16, 1935 - December 12, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Thomas L. "Tom" Bise, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Tom served his country for 20 years in the United States Air Force, serving in Vietnam where he received a Bronze Star. He also retired from the Town of Chilhowie after 30 years of service. Tom shared his love for college football with his children and grandchildren and his love of hunting and fishing with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lincoln and Mildred Bise; his son Tommy, and his wife, Patricia.

Tom is survived by his companion and caregiver, Sadie Bise Anderson; his daughters, Terry Allison, Tammy DeBord and her husband, Scott; grandchildren, Leah Allison and Donnie Doane, Tara and Brett Hunt, Jake and Trish Bise, Dalton and Haley DeBord, and Lyncoln DeBord; great-grandchildren, Nathan Muha, Porsha and Mercedes Bise, and Jemma Allison; close family and friends, Larry and Debbie Dunford, Gordon and Judy Johnson, Junior and Nancy Cook, Jimmy and Patsy Vance, Mark and Martha Powers, last but not least, Tom and Sandy Buchanan; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby Dunn and the Rev. Bob Neece officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery and everyone is asked to please follow the COVID19 guidelines.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Thomas L. Bise family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East main St. Saltville, VA
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
