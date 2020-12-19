Menu
Thomas Nathan "T.J." Carrico Jr.
Thomas Nathan "T.J." Carrico Jr.

September 17, 1987 - December 16, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Thomas Nathan "T.J." Carrico Jr., age 33, of Chilhowie passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his home.

T.J. was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Dancy Carrico; sister and brother-in-law, Vanessa Carrico Evans and Joey Evans; niece, Jaylein Mackenzie Evans; grandparents, Charles J. and Mildred Dancy, Jake and Sis Carrico.

T.J. was loved by everyone who knew him, always full of life and mischief. His special time was spent with family and friends watching football games at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Megan Ali Carrico; father and stepmother, Thomas Nathan "Nate" and Kathy Carrico; sister, Valarie Russell and husband, Tony; brother, Charles Dancy and wife, Heather; special niece, Montana 'Tana" Russell; stepbrother, Bryan Grinstead and wife, Tanya; stepsister, Kayla Farmer and husband, Ryan; mother-in-law, Donna Quesenberry; sister-in-law, Jessica Hicks and Rachel Williams; nieces and nephews, Brandon Dancy and wife, Josie, Kyle Dancy and wife, Katy, Alyson Dancy, Lyla Grinstead, Zane Lucas, Dylan Farmer, Hannah Evans, Karleigh Maiden; godmother, Tina Hart. He is also survived by lots of aunts, uncles, cousins and his special loves of his life, Oogie, Marla and Brando.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday December 21, 2020 at the Middle Fork Cemetery with Pastor Greg Carrico officiating. Mask and social distancing guidelines should be followed. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Middle Fork Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be missed dude. Thoughts and prayers for all of the family.
Billy Simons
Friend
December 23, 2020
Megan & Family, My deep condolences are with you in this difficult time. Please let me know if I can do anything for you.
Donna Gregory
Coworker
December 21, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. T.J. had a great attitude at work. The most laid back person I knew. I often told him I needed to be more like him at work. He is and will be greatly missed. Know that my love and prayers are with T.J. and the whole family.
Barry Hancock
Friend
December 21, 2020
Nathan and family, we were so sorry to hear of T.J.'s passing. We pray God will comfort you all at this difficult time. Love and Prayers.
Garry and Mickie Evans
Friend
December 20, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of this young man.May God wrap His loving arms around you & comfort you . Our Prayers are with you. Jerry & Vivian Freeman
Jerry &Vivian Freeman
Friend
December 20, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of your loss. May our dear Lord give you comfort during this trying time and for the days to come. Sincerely Pastor Rick and Gail.
Ricky Elmore
Friend
December 19, 2020
There are no words that may be said in this sad time. Just know you are all in our thoughts and prayers. Love shine and David
Shyne Pilcher
Friend
December 19, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Paige Kelly
Friend
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of TJ's passing. He was a good friend who will be missed.
Bo Wilson
Friend
December 19, 2020
Nathan , my heart is so saddened by TJ’s passing . Our prayers are for peace and comfort for you at this time . God bless you . Bill and Cheryl Wagner
Bill Wagner
Friend
December 19, 2020
Carrico family, I am so sorry for your loss. Love & prayers.
Sheila (Heath) Hoyle
Friend
December 19, 2020
TJ I'm so glad that our paths crossed and I was able to know you. You will be greatly missed by all who knew you. Megan I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the Family.
Wendy Hamm
Friend
December 19, 2020
In loving memory of a great young man. TJ you will be missed by all of your Pizza Hut friends and family. So sorry for your familys loss.
Pizza Hut Family
Coworker
December 19, 2020
Thinking about you and your family
Gail Donaldson
Acquaintance
December 18, 2020
Gonna miss you buddy. Just as I do my wonderful friend your sister Vanessa. I truly hope you are at peace. Just rest now buddy. This old world is behind you. I will never forget you kindness and gentleness. I’m sure gonna miss running into you. I’d always smile when we would say see ya later cause I felt Vanessa was near when Id talked to you. Always love never good bye. I’ll never forget any of you. My heart is so heavy. Love you all. All yalls true friends.. Paula Lomans. I so wish this wasn’t true. My heart breaks for all. Love ya TJ.♥ See ya later.
Paula LomansLomans
Friend
December 18, 2020
Nathan and Kathy, we are so sorry for your loss, you are in our prayers. Julian and Rena Willard
December 18, 2020
Megan we are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you over the following days
Margaret Clingenfield
Friend
December 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ann & Danny Stowers
Friend
December 18, 2020
