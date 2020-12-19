Thomas Nathan "T.J." Carrico Jr.
September 17, 1987 - December 16, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Thomas Nathan "T.J." Carrico Jr., age 33, of Chilhowie passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his home.
T.J. was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Dancy Carrico; sister and brother-in-law, Vanessa Carrico Evans and Joey Evans; niece, Jaylein Mackenzie Evans; grandparents, Charles J. and Mildred Dancy, Jake and Sis Carrico.
T.J. was loved by everyone who knew him, always full of life and mischief. His special time was spent with family and friends watching football games at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Megan Ali Carrico; father and stepmother, Thomas Nathan "Nate" and Kathy Carrico; sister, Valarie Russell and husband, Tony; brother, Charles Dancy and wife, Heather; special niece, Montana 'Tana" Russell; stepbrother, Bryan Grinstead and wife, Tanya; stepsister, Kayla Farmer and husband, Ryan; mother-in-law, Donna Quesenberry; sister-in-law, Jessica Hicks and Rachel Williams; nieces and nephews, Brandon Dancy and wife, Josie, Kyle Dancy and wife, Katy, Alyson Dancy, Lyla Grinstead, Zane Lucas, Dylan Farmer, Hannah Evans, Karleigh Maiden; godmother, Tina Hart. He is also survived by lots of aunts, uncles, cousins and his special loves of his life, Oogie, Marla and Brando.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday December 21, 2020 at the Middle Fork Cemetery with Pastor Greg Carrico officiating. Mask and social distancing guidelines should be followed. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie, VA 24319
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2020.