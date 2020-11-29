Thomas Craig Carter
December 18, 1962 - November 25, 2020
Thomas Craig Carter, age 57, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on December 18, 1962, in Bristol, Tenn., and he lived most of his life in the Bristol area. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, and was an avid TN Vols fan. Mr. Carter was a United States Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Chris Carter; mother, Barbara Jean Shade; grandmother, Flora Carter; and sister, Velma Brown.
Survivors include his fiancée, Renee Stout Hunt; stepchildren, T.D. Hunt and fiancé Mike Sakellar, Tannar Hunt and fiancée, Haleigh Guinn; father, Ralph Scales; step grandchildren, Carter Hunt, Oakley Hunt, and Tristan Sakellar; and siblings, Shanda (Jake), Timothy (Gloria), Gary (Claire), Chris, Tonya, Tracy, and Kippie.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. William Reid officiating. The burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Hughes, David Hughes Sr., Tim Carter, Leon Davidson and Gary Carter. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 29, 2020.