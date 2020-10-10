Dr. Thomas E. Roatsey
November 2, 1955 - October 6, 2020
Dr. Thomas E. Roatsey of Bristol, Va., (raised in Thorpe, W.Va.), left this world unexpectedly on October 6, 2020, at only 64 years of age. A devoted and loving husband, father, son, friend/brother, mentor, and healer, Dr. Roatsey lived his life with a mischievous sparkle in his eye, a positive outlook, and a sense of wonder and adventure, always in the service of others.
He would work hard, but always made time to play hard with his family and find the humor in life. Dr. Roatsey always looked for the best in people and taught all those he came in contact with that compassion is one of the most important things you can share with those around you. Being a doctor, getting to care for and personally know his patients was one of the most important parts of his life. From being a coal miner, to an electrical engineer, then going to medical school, Dr. Roatsey was a lifelong student who could see something done once and teach himself how to do it. He loved hunting, fishing, the outdoors, traveling, building things, problem-solving, good food, and a good story. He never let the world harden him, and he never lost his sense of wonder and curiosity.
Dr. Roatsey is survived by the love of his life, travel companion, and wife, Teresa Roatsey (Fly) also of Bristol; daughter, Brandy and family of Atlanta; son, Blake and family of Ontario; honorary adopted son, Randy Smith and family; dear friends and coworkers; brothers and sisters in-law, Selma, Ed, John, Vicky, Janet and Bobby; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his stepson, Brian Mallory of San Francisco; his parents, Mike and Margaret Roatsey; parents in-law, John and Jessie Fly; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Rosa Fly, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A socially distanced, masks mandatory visitation will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service in Abingdon, Va. A graveside memorial service will be held Monday, October 12, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Bluefield, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Roatsey's name to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of Dr. Thomas Eugene Roatsey is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.