Thomas Adair Hatcher
October 21, 1939 - December 7, 2020
MARION, Va.
Thomas Adair Hatcher, age 81, of Marion, Va., passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. He was born October 21, 1939 to the late Lemuel Wade Hatcher and Rebe Adair Hatcher in Shelby, N.C.
He was retired from the Virginia Department of Social Services where he advocated for people as a Licensing Specialist for Adult Care Facilities. After his retirement in 1998, he continued to be an advocate for those in need through his work as a Guardian/Conservator on behalf of incapacitated adults.
Tom enjoyed camping, working on cars, taking care of his cats and dog and traveling with the love of his life Audrey F. Musick. He is also survived by two sons, Erik Scot Hatcher of Charlottesville, Va. and Bryon Marc Hatcher of Oakland, Calif.; three grandsons, Jakob, Ethan and Blake Hatcher of Charlottesville, Va.; his brother, Lemuel Wade Hatcher Jr. and wife, Judy of Laurinburg, N.C.; two special nieces, Rebecca Lisak of Philadelphia, Pa. and Marcia Hatcher of Fayetteville, N.C.
Due to Covid-19 mandates, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hatcher family.
