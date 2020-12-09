Menu
Thomas Adair Hatcher
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Thomas Adair Hatcher

October 21, 1939 - December 7, 2020

MARION, Va.

Thomas Adair Hatcher, age 81, of Marion, Va., passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. He was born October 21, 1939 to the late Lemuel Wade Hatcher and Rebe Adair Hatcher in Shelby, N.C.

He was retired from the Virginia Department of Social Services where he advocated for people as a Licensing Specialist for Adult Care Facilities. After his retirement in 1998, he continued to be an advocate for those in need through his work as a Guardian/Conservator on behalf of incapacitated adults.

Tom enjoyed camping, working on cars, taking care of his cats and dog and traveling with the love of his life Audrey F. Musick. He is also survived by two sons, Erik Scot Hatcher of Charlottesville, Va. and Bryon Marc Hatcher of Oakland, Calif.; three grandsons, Jakob, Ethan and Blake Hatcher of Charlottesville, Va.; his brother, Lemuel Wade Hatcher Jr. and wife, Judy of Laurinburg, N.C.; two special nieces, Rebecca Lisak of Philadelphia, Pa. and Marcia Hatcher of Fayetteville, N.C.

Due to Covid-19 mandates, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hatcher family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marcus Eagan
December 18, 2020
Tom was a good friend in high school and I know he will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Danny Randall
December 11, 2020
Bryon- I am sorry to hear of your father's passing. Please know you are in my thoughts. If you family needs anything, do not hesitate to let me know- I am local and happy to help in any way.
Becky Fortner Hobbs
Friend
December 10, 2020
Audrey and family Patti and I are so sorry to hear about Tom. We were good friends for 60 years. We thought the world of Tom and will miss him. Hal Brookshire
Hal Brookshire
December 10, 2020
Audrey, I'm so sorry for your loss. Tom was always so nice. You and the family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Allison Carter
Friend
December 9, 2020
Sarah McCanless
December 9, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Audrey and Tom's family during this difficult time. Tom served many Virginia citizens for over forty years and worked very hard to make their lives better for which his loved ones can be very proud of him as I am. Tom was a special friend and coworker and I'll treasure the memories.
Doug Moore
Coworker
December 9, 2020
Audrey, I am so sorry for your loss. Please know you are in my heart and prayers. Take care of yourself. Lynn Hammer
Lynn Hammer
December 9, 2020
I am sorry for your loss and that of the world. Audrey I have come to realize your importance to Tom. Thanks for your care
Romney Brand
December 9, 2020
Audrey,so sorry for your loss. Tom was so nice! You 2 always seemed so happy together. David and Martha Parlier
December 9, 2020
Sarah. McCanless
December 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Mike Hounshell
December 8, 2020
Words will never express the appreciation I have for the friendship this very special person bestowed towards me over the years. He showed me how to enjoy life and always brought a smile to my face. I am so thankful Tom, Audrey and I got to enjoy some trips including a cruise together.

Rest in peace my friend. You have taken the ultimate journey and will be joined shortly by those who loved you most.
Mary Rouse
Friend
December 8, 2020
Audrey, in my thoughts and prayers, Remembering when you and Tom met, thru my cousin Brenda who worked with Tom for years, we were playing cupid, Never dreamed you two would be soul mates for ever. So sorry for your loss, no words can be said that will help at this time. But know I care dear friend!
sandra smith
Friend
December 8, 2020
Audrey so sorry for your loss. Tom was a special person and when he worked for DSS he worked with my mama. She thought a lot of Tom as he did her. I always enjoyed being with you guys when we we able to go out to dinner. My thoughts and prayers will continue for you and the family. Love you
Theresa Sandefur
Friend
December 8, 2020
Audrey I am keeping you in prayer. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Amanda Sheets Alsbrook
Friend
December 8, 2020
