Thomas Jacob Alphonse Hoelscher
1995 - 2021
BORN
1995
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Thomas Jacob Alphonse Hoelscher

April 4, 1995 - March 13, 2021

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, Thomas Jacob Alphonse Hoelscher, passed from our hands to the Lord's hands at the age of 25. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, "Picadilly Bill" Hoelscher.

Thomas is survived by his mother, Micki Hoelscher; grandmother, Janice Hoelscher; sisters, Julie Harrison and Sarah Hoelscher; niece and nephews, Harper Adams, Rylan Atchison and Harrison Woodcook; and special friend, Alley Neal. His best friend was a dog named Gaia, who was always by his side.

Thomas attended Sullivan Central High School. He played many sports while growing up in Blountville, Tenn. Motorcycles became his passion at the early age of five years old. As he got older, the bikes got larger and increased in numbers. He was very artistic and enjoyed drawing, painting and making jewelry.

Thomas was a special and unique person who loved life, had a big heart and was dearly devoted to his family. He will be remembered and missed by many.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Clay Austin officiating.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Thomas and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
It never gets any easier I think about you all the time!! Rest easy love!!!!
Andrea Pauley
Friend
January 19, 2022
Micki, I am so sorry to hear about Thomas, I just found out. I am praying for you and your family.
Terri Williams
April 12, 2021
Thomas, your missed by so many!! You were an amazing man in so many ways! An truly very loved god only knows how much i will miss you! Rest easy! love you Thomas!
Andreaa
April 3, 2021
So sad to hear about Thomas. We haven´t spoke in years but when we did he was always so respectful and nice. You will truly be missed. Thank you for all the great memories we did have!
Alyssa
March 23, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. I loved Thomas. Always made my day to talk to him.
Tony Slagle
March 22, 2021
Butter...it seems like just yesterday that we were all at the ball field watching you boys play baseball. You were always dragging your bat out to the tee and then popping the ball into the outfield. You left way to soon but now you're in the arms of Jesus. We are Praying for the family and so very sorry for such a great loss.
Bob and Robin Dotson
March 22, 2021
The biggest heart of gold. We will all miss you so much Thomas!!!!!
Amber Harr
March 20, 2021
Meghan Sword
March 19, 2021
If our love could have saved you, you would have lived forever ❤

Rest in Paradise Thomas
Meghan Sword
Family
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results