Thomas Jacob Alphonse Hoelscher
April 4, 1995 - March 13, 2021
On Saturday, March 13, 2021, Thomas Jacob Alphonse Hoelscher, passed from our hands to the Lord's hands at the age of 25. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, "Picadilly Bill" Hoelscher.
Thomas is survived by his mother, Micki Hoelscher; grandmother, Janice Hoelscher; sisters, Julie Harrison and Sarah Hoelscher; niece and nephews, Harper Adams, Rylan Atchison and Harrison Woodcook; and special friend, Alley Neal. His best friend was a dog named Gaia, who was always by his side.
Thomas attended Sullivan Central High School. He played many sports while growing up in Blountville, Tenn. Motorcycles became his passion at the early age of five years old. As he got older, the bikes got larger and increased in numbers. He was very artistic and enjoyed drawing, painting and making jewelry.
Thomas was a special and unique person who loved life, had a big heart and was dearly devoted to his family. He will be remembered and missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Clay Austin officiating.
