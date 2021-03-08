Thomas Dewey Hughes
BRISTOL, Va.
Thomas Dewey Hughes "Tuck", age 69, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home. He was born in Lebanon, Va., but had spent most of his life in Washington County, Va.
During his working years, Tuck was employed at Valleydale Meat Packers until its closing and then he was a crane operator at Modern Forge. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. His family remembers him as being a simple man, who was a responsible hard worker, and a great provider.
He was predeceased by his parents, Russell and Leona Hughes and his stepfather, Howard Edwards.
Tuck is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Burke Hughes; daughter, Lisa Miller and husband, Cameron, of Abingdon; granddaughter, Pheonix Miller Salyer and husband, Zachary, of Bristol, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Kendall Grace Salyer and Dawson James Salyer; sister, Betty Gibson and husband, Larry, of Big Stone Gap.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Forest Hills Chapel. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens.
