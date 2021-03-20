Thomas Franklin McFadden
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Thomas Franklin McFadden, age 92, entered heavenly rest on Thursday, March 18. 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Tom was born in Russell County, Va., but had spent most of his life in Washington County, Va. As a young man, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and fought in the Korean Conflict. There, he suffered combat injuries and lost an eye. Tom was awarded the Bronze Star for valor and bravery and the Purple Heart. After recovering from his wounds, Tom returned to Abingdon where he started his own hauling business. He was a farmer and hauled lime to fellow farmers in Southwest Virginia for many years. The friendships that he made in this business lasted a lifetime. Tom was a member of Carvosso United Methodist Church and McCabe Lodge #56; International Order of Odd Fellows.
Those that knew Tom will remember him as a selfless man, who always put others before himself. He always recognized the best in people.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, Luther Francis and Lillie Belle McFadden; loving wife of 60 years, Ella Mae Brannon McFadden; brothers, Ballard, Charlie, Luther Jr., Robert Lee, Henry Stuart, and William Edward McFadden; and sisters, Cara Ellen Gilmer, Nannie Ethel Clark, Beulah Kate Brooks, Myrtle Frances Reynolds, Betsy Louise McFadden, Sarah Warren, and Audrey McReynolds.
He is survived by his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great great nieces and great great nephews.
The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to Sue Tuell for the love and care shown to Tom during his last years. Roberta Vannoy and Cynthia Harvey were also close friends who supported him over the years.
Tom will lie in repose from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service for friends to sign the guest register and pay their respects. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral chapel with the Rev. Mark McFadden, the Rev. Leonard Smith, and the Rev. Bill Breeding officiating. A time of celebration and conversation will follow the service from 6 until 7 p.m.. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021. Casket bearers will be Michael Gilmer, Farley Thomas, Dick Duncan, David Hale, Donald Brannon, Nathaniel "Rufus" Hawthorne, Lowden Thomas, and Alfredo Lopez. Honorary bearers will be William Rosenbaum, Todd Rosenbaum, and Jackie Thomas. Graveside honors will be presented by the United States Marine Corps.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Carvosso UMC Building Fund, 19429 Rustic Lane, Abingdon, VA 24210
COVID-19 regulations will be followed; including wearing masks, social distances and adherence to facility capacity guidelines.
Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
. The family of Thomas Franklin McFadden is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.