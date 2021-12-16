Menu
Thomas Sheets
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Thomas Sheets

March 30, 1951 - December 13, 2021

MARION, Va.

Thomas Edward Sheets, age 70, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn.

Tommy was born in Marion, to the late William and Nannie Sheets and was preceded in death by his son, Chris Blevins; brothers, Jack, Billy, Robert, Jimmy, Darrell, and David Sheets; and sisters, Frances, Nellie, Shirley, Hazel and Betty.

Tommy was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was retired from Superior Carriers. Tommy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed watching football, gardening, and working outside, but most of all he truly enjoyed his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Patty Sheets; son, Tony Sheets and wife, Delana; daughter, Tori Sheets and fiancee, Travis; grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Katelynn, Cody, AJ, and Nevaeh; great-grandchildren, Keaton, Raelynn, Spencer, Kamryn and one on the way; brother, Joe Sheets and wife, Becky; sister, Mary Sheets; special friends, Marvin Pennington, Roger Fitchiko and Dennis Fitchiko; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family received friends on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Rose Lawn Cemetery with full military honors rendered by Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Sheets family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Rose Lawn Cemetery
VA

Tommy has been my lifelong friend. Hugs and prayers to all of the family. He will always be remembered for his kind gentle spirit.
LINDA DIAZ
Friend
December 18, 2021
Joe and Becky Sheets, we love you and miss you.
Joe Sheets
Family
December 17, 2021
Patty & Family
We are so sorry to hear of Tommy's passing! May you continue to feel comforted by the love, and caring support of family and friends! Sending prayers for the family!
Amber & John Widener
Family
December 15, 2021
Praying for the family
susie burkett
Acquaintance
December 14, 2021
