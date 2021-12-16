Thomas Sheets
March 30, 1951 - December 13, 2021
MARION, Va.
Thomas Edward Sheets, age 70, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn.
Tommy was born in Marion, to the late William and Nannie Sheets and was preceded in death by his son, Chris Blevins; brothers, Jack, Billy, Robert, Jimmy, Darrell, and David Sheets; and sisters, Frances, Nellie, Shirley, Hazel and Betty.
Tommy was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was retired from Superior Carriers. Tommy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed watching football, gardening, and working outside, but most of all he truly enjoyed his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Patty Sheets; son, Tony Sheets and wife, Delana; daughter, Tori Sheets and fiancee, Travis; grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Katelynn, Cody, AJ, and Nevaeh; great-grandchildren, Keaton, Raelynn, Spencer, Kamryn and one on the way; brother, Joe Sheets and wife, Becky; sister, Mary Sheets; special friends, Marvin Pennington, Roger Fitchiko and Dennis Fitchiko; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family received friends on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Rose Lawn Cemetery with full military honors rendered by Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Sheets family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2021.