Thomas J. "Jack" Smith
Thomas J. "Jack" Smith passed away on Sunday June 20, 2021, two weeks before his 90th birthday. He left suddenly, but peacefully, with his family by his side. He was a devoted and loving husband to the late Mamie Wassom Smith, Father to Douglas Smith and Julie Smith Miller (Johnnie) and Grandfather to Dylan Miller and Makenze Miller Caldwell (Joseph).
Jack was raised in Oakboro, N.C., and was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Millie Smith and nine siblings. He is survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family. Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, stationed in Germany. He spent his career in textiles for Burlington Industries, J.P. Stevens and Apple Realty upon retirement. He attended Rockhold United Methodist Church.
Jack always had a smile, offered a kind word of encouragement or a compliment and was generous with hugs! He enjoyed making friends and conversing everywhere he went. He frequently exercised at the Slater Center and was a regular at McDonald's for breakfast enjoying daily oatmeal, coffee and countless hours in the company of many dear friends.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Home Bluff City Chapel followed by a graveside service at Morning View Cemetery, Bluff City, Tenn.
