Thomas L. Washington
September 7, 2021
Thomas L. Washington departed this life on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The family will receive friends on Monday September 13, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Clark Funeral Service. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday September 14, 2021 at the VA National Cemetery Mt. Home TN. The cortege will depart the funeral home at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservic.com
Professional service and care of Mr. Thomas L. Washington and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc.
