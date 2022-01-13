Menu
Thompson McGavock Neal
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Thompson McGavock Neal

May 16, 1940 - January 10, 2022

TANNERSVILLE, Va.

Thompson "Thomp" McGavock Neal, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022. Thomp was born on May 16, 1940 in Asbury's Va.. He was a public-school teacher serving Tazewell County Schools for several years. He enjoyed raising cattle and tobacco on his farm in Tannersville. In addition to farming he enjoyed sharing his love of history with his daughter and everyone he came in contact with.

Thomp was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart Andes Neal Sr. and Mary "Polly" Neal. In addition to his parents, two brothers, Stuart Andes Jr. and William Fredrick preceded him.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Holbrook Neal of Tannersville, Va.; his daughter, Mary Elliott Neal and husband, Erik Kristen Loken; and three grandsons, Soren, Calvin, and August Loken all of Brookline, Mass.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to A Child Shall Lead Them Food Pantry, P.O. Box 694, Tazewell, VA, 24651.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, January, 14, 2022 with Pastor Mike Andrews officiating at the Corell Family Cemetery, 3521 Freestone Valley Road, Tannersville, Va. Everyone is asked to please meet at the cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Thompson "Thomp" McGavock Neal family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Corell Family Cemetery
3521 Freestone Valley Road, Tannersville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to here about Thompy. We will keep yall in our prayers
George m Horne
Friend
January 15, 2022
