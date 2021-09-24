Timothy Lee Landis
June 3, 1959 - September 22, 2021
MARION, Va.
Timothy Lee Landis, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.
Tim was born in Wilmington, Del., on June 3, 1959, to the late Stan Landis Sr. and Bertha Landis. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Counts.
Tim was a skilled electrician within the community for many years. He was always outgoing, fun, and had an infectious sense of humor. Tim was a Mr. Fix It that could repair anything he touched. He enjoyed listening to his music, watching NASCAR, and walking his dogs. He was an avid Tennessee Football fan, loved throwing darts and horseshoes, and most of all loved his family above all else.
He is survived by his three children, Zac Landis, Josh Landis and wife, Heather, and Sydney Landis; Bailey and Briley Bordwine whom he also considered his daughters; grandchildren, Gracie, Ryan, Ryder, and Everly Landis; brothers, Stan Landis Jr. and Betty Landis; Ray Landis; Bill Roberts and wife, Teresa, and Gregory Landis and wife, Terri; sisters Barbara Russell and husband, Jerry and Sandee Hooker and husband, Mickie; mother of his children, Sandy Landis; several nieces nephews, and a special best friend Devonna Bordwine.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Landis family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 24, 2021.