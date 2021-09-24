Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy Lee Landis
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Timothy Lee Landis

June 3, 1959 - September 22, 2021

MARION, Va.

Timothy Lee Landis, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.

Tim was born in Wilmington, Del., on June 3, 1959, to the late Stan Landis Sr. and Bertha Landis. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Counts.

Tim was a skilled electrician within the community for many years. He was always outgoing, fun, and had an infectious sense of humor. Tim was a Mr. Fix It that could repair anything he touched. He enjoyed listening to his music, watching NASCAR, and walking his dogs. He was an avid Tennessee Football fan, loved throwing darts and horseshoes, and most of all loved his family above all else.

He is survived by his three children, Zac Landis, Josh Landis and wife, Heather, and Sydney Landis; Bailey and Briley Bordwine whom he also considered his daughters; grandchildren, Gracie, Ryan, Ryder, and Everly Landis; brothers, Stan Landis Jr. and Betty Landis; Ray Landis; Bill Roberts and wife, Teresa, and Gregory Landis and wife, Terri; sisters Barbara Russell and husband, Jerry and Sandee Hooker and husband, Mickie; mother of his children, Sandy Landis; several nieces nephews, and a special best friend Devonna Bordwine.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Landis family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Sep
26
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
I’m so sorry for your loss!
Stephanie Hall
Friend
November 5, 2021
Sorry to about Tim’s passing. I have many fond memories with Tim and his family. Prayers and love for you all!
Donna Gray Shomaker
Friend
September 29, 2021
Sorry to hear of the loss. A lot of good memories with Tim through the years. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Jim Gray
Friend
September 27, 2021
Sending condolences and keeping you in my thoughts to the Landis family on the loss of Timmy.
Sam Powers
September 27, 2021
Stan and Betty, so sorry to hear of Tim´s passing. Sending prayers, hugs and love to your family.
Pat Sturgill
September 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Todd & Kellie Dudley
Family
September 25, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Teddy Hall
Family
September 25, 2021
To all of the family, I am so sorry for the loss of Tim. Thinking about this hard time for you all and praying for the whole family.
Deborah Cregger Carter
Acquaintance
September 24, 2021
MARY and I are sorry to hear about Tim. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family a this difficult time. May God Bless all.
RICHARD RYAN
Friend
September 24, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Tim's passing. We've been friends for a long time; from Little League Baseball to Boy Scouts to Class of '78. Sending good thoughts for his family.
T. Haga
Friend
September 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers.
Dwight Shupe
Classmate
September 23, 2021
Tim was always laughing & fun to be around. So sorry for the Landis family & prayers for comfort.
Tara Caldwell
Friend
September 23, 2021
Stan,Betty and family, we are so sorry for your loss..Thoughts and Prayers are with you all..Mark & Teresa Barker..
Mark & Teresa Barker
Acquaintance
September 23, 2021
We are so sorry to hear this, thoughts and prayers are with the family
Jackie & Anna Lee French
Friend
September 23, 2021
Sydney,Josh, Zac and Sandy I am so sorry to hear of Tim’s passing I will keep you all in prayer much love Cindy McLaughlin
Cynthia Mccoy
Friend
September 23, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family for the days ahead
Charlotte Faris
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results