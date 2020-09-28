Toby Lem Taylor
December 22, 1954 - September 26, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Toby Lem Taylor, age 65, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruth Taylor; sisters, Mary Lynn Plemmons and Shawnie Lee Kestner; and a brother, Paul D. Taylor Jr.
Toby loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Toby is survived by his son, Shannon Lee Taylor and wife, Kim, of Troutville, Va.; his daughter, Shelly Norrise of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Emma Marie Fay Taylor, Bowen Lawrence Taylor, and Logan and Landry Norrise; brother, James A. Taylor and wife, Shelby; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Toby's wishes, all services will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Taylor family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel