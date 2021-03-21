Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Todd Allen Kirkpatrick
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
Todd Allen Kirkpatrick

April 10, 1967 - February 20, 2021

At the age of 53, he passed over on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Mountain Home VA Medical Center, Johnson City, Tenn., after a battle with lung cancer.

He was employeed by JA Street and Associates.

Leaving behind his fiancee, Angel Collins; mother, Marian; brother, Mark; sons, Michael and Hunter; and extended family, Lissa, Austin, and Gavan. The family would like to thank the staff of the VA Medical Center and Restore Life USA for their services. Ecclesiastes 3:1-8
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.