Todd Allen Kirkpatrick



April 10, 1967 - February 20, 2021



At the age of 53, he passed over on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Mountain Home VA Medical Center, Johnson City, Tenn., after a battle with lung cancer.



He was employeed by JA Street and Associates.



Leaving behind his fiancee, Angel Collins; mother, Marian; brother, Mark; sons, Michael and Hunter; and extended family, Lissa, Austin, and Gavan. The family would like to thank the staff of the VA Medical Center and Restore Life USA for their services. Ecclesiastes 3:1-8



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 21, 2021.